Golden Globes 2024; Oppenheimer and Poor Things the big winners at Sunday’s ceremony - full list of winners
Oppenheimer and Poor Things earn their awards this season at the 81st Annual Golden Globes ceremony - full list of winners
Oppenheimer, the cinematic epic by Christopher Nolan, is the big winner at the 2024 Golden Globes Award, which finished an hour ago at the Beverly Hills Hilton in California. The film picked up Best Film - Drama, while Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. earned the Best Director, Best Actor - Drama and the Best Supporting Actor awards during the event.
Emma Stone’s performance in Poor Things, the latest film from Yorgo Lanthimos, saw her beat the long favourite for the Best Actress - Musical/Comedy award, Margot Robbie - at the ceremony, with Poor Things, due to open this week in UK cinemas, also winning the award from Best Film - Musical/Comedy. Paul Giamatti also earned another cinematic award to add to his collection, earning Best Actor - Musical/Comedy for his role in The Holdovers. At the same time, his co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph earned the Best Support Actress for her role in the festival circuit favourite also.
Succession won several awards, with Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfayden all taking the big TV acting awards in the dramatic field. At the same time, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and The Heron beat favourite Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to earn Best Animated Film.
The full list of winners is below.
Golden Globe Awards 2024 winners - full list
Winners highlighted in bold
Best film - drama
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Best film - musical or comedy
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Best director
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song - Past Lives
Best actress - drama
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Best actor - drama
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Leonardo Dicaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
Best actress - musical or comedy
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman - May December
- Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best actor - musical or comedy
- Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
- Matt Damon - Air
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best supporting actress
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best supporting actor
- Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best screenplay
- Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things - Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives - Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best original score
- Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
- Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best original song
- Addicted to Romance from She Came to Me - Bruce Springsteen
- Dance The Night from Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
- I'm Just Ken from Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
- Road to Freedom from Rustin - Lenny Kravitz
- What Was I Made For? from Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell
Best animated film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Best foreign-language film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Cinematic and box office achievement
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best stand-up comedian on television
- Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Best TV series - drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best TV series - musical or comedy
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons In Chemistry
Best actress in a TV series - drama
- Helen Mirren - 1923
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Emma Stone - The Curse
Best actor in a TV series - drama
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Dominic West - The Crown
Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
- Brie Larson - Lessons In Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong - Beef
Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun - Beef
Best supporting actress - television
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Abby Elliott - The Bear
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
- Abby Elliott - The Bear
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- James Marsden - Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Alan Ruck - Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
