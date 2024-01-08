Telling news your way
Golden Globes 2024; Oppenheimer and Poor Things the big winners at Sunday’s ceremony - full list of winners

Oppenheimer and Poor Things earn their awards this season at the 81st Annual Golden Globes ceremony - full list of winners

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
26 minutes ago
Cillian Murphy kicked off his Road to the Oscars 2024 by winning the Best Actor - Drama award at the 2024 Golden Globes this morning (Credit: Getty)
Cillian Murphy kicked off his Road to the Oscars 2024 by winning the Best Actor - Drama award at the 2024 Golden Globes this morning (Credit: Getty)

Oppenheimer, the cinematic epic by Christopher Nolan, is the big winner at the 2024 Golden Globes Award, which finished an hour ago at the Beverly Hills Hilton in California. The film picked up Best Film - Drama, while Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. earned the Best Director, Best Actor - Drama and the Best Supporting Actor awards during the event.

Emma Stone’s performance in Poor Things, the latest film from Yorgo Lanthimos, saw her beat the long favourite for the Best Actress - Musical/Comedy award, Margot Robbie - at the ceremony, with Poor Things, due to open this week in UK cinemas, also winning the award from Best Film - Musical/Comedy. Paul Giamatti also earned another cinematic award to add to his collection, earning Best Actor - Musical/Comedy for his role in The Holdovers. At the same time, his co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph earned the Best Support Actress for her role in the festival circuit favourite also.

Succession won several awards, with Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfayden all taking the big TV acting awards in the dramatic field. At the same time, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and The Heron beat favourite Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to earn Best Animated Film.

The full list of winners is below.

Golden Globe Awards 2024 winners - full list

Winners highlighted in bold

Best film - drama

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest

Best film - musical or comedy

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Poor Things

Best director

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig - Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Celine Song - Past Lives

Best actress - drama

  • Annette Bening - Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee - Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Best actor - drama

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Leonardo Dicaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Best actress - musical or comedy

(From L) Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, US actress Emma Stone, US actor Willem Dafoe, US actor Mark Ruffalo and US actor Ramy Youssef pose in the press room with the awards for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Poor Things" during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(From L) Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, US actress Emma Stone, US actor Willem Dafoe, US actor Mark Ruffalo and US actor Ramy Youssef pose in the press room with the awards for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Poor Things" during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
(From L) Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, US actress Emma Stone, US actor Willem Dafoe, US actor Mark Ruffalo and US actor Ramy Youssef pose in the press room with the awards for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Poor Things" during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
  • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
  • Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
  • Natalie Portman - May December
  • Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
  • Margot Robbie - Barbie
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best actor - musical or comedy

  • Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
  • Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
  • Matt Damon - Air
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best supporting actress

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Julianne Moore - May December
  • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best supporting actor

  • Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Charles Melton - May December
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best screenplay

  • Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • Poor Things - Tony McNamara
  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
  • Past Lives - Celine Song
  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best original score

  • Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
  • Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
  • Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
  • Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
  • Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best original song

Musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose with the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture "What Was I Made For" from the movie "Barbie" in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
Musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose with the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture "What Was I Made For" from the movie "Barbie" in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
  • Addicted to Romance from She Came to Me - Bruce Springsteen
  • Dance The Night from Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
  • I'm Just Ken from Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
  • Road to Freedom from Rustin - Lenny Kravitz
  • What Was I Made For? from Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell

Best animated film

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish

Best foreign-language film

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Cinematic and box office achievement

  • Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best stand-up comedian on television

  • Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
  • Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I
  • Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
  • Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
  • Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Best TV series - drama

  • 1923
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Best TV series - musical or comedy

  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • Beef
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons In Chemistry

Best actress in a TV series - drama

  • Helen Mirren - 1923
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook - Succession
  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown
  • Emma Stone - The Curse

Best actor in a TV series - drama

  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession
  • Dominic West - The Crown

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Elle Fanning - The Great
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

  • Bill Hader - Barry
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel - Shrinking
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie

  • Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Brie Larson - Lessons In Chemistry
  • Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death
  • Juno Temple - Fargo
  • Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
  • Ali Wong - Beef

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie

  • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
  • Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Jon Hamm - Fargo
  • Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
  • David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
  • Steven Yeun - Beef

Best supporting actress - television

  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
  • Abby Elliott - The Bear
  • Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
  • Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
  • Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
  • Abby Elliott - The Bear
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
  • James Marsden - Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
  • Alan Ruck - Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
