Oppenheimer and Poor Things earn their awards this season at the 81st Annual Golden Globes ceremony - full list of winners

Cillian Murphy kicked off his Road to the Oscars 2024 by winning the Best Actor - Drama award at the 2024 Golden Globes this morning (Credit: Getty)

Oppenheimer, the cinematic epic by Christopher Nolan, is the big winner at the 2024 Golden Globes Award, which finished an hour ago at the Beverly Hills Hilton in California. The film picked up Best Film - Drama, while Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. earned the Best Director, Best Actor - Drama and the Best Supporting Actor awards during the event.

Emma Stone’s performance in Poor Things, the latest film from Yorgo Lanthimos, saw her beat the long favourite for the Best Actress - Musical/Comedy award, Margot Robbie - at the ceremony, with Poor Things, due to open this week in UK cinemas, also winning the award from Best Film - Musical/Comedy. Paul Giamatti also earned another cinematic award to add to his collection, earning Best Actor - Musical/Comedy for his role in The Holdovers. At the same time, his co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph earned the Best Support Actress for her role in the festival circuit favourite also.

Succession won several awards, with Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfayden all taking the big TV acting awards in the dramatic field. At the same time, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and The Heron beat favourite Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to earn Best Animated Film.

The full list of winners is below.

Golden Globe Awards 2024 winners - full list

Winners highlighted in bold

Best film - drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best film - musical or comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best director

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

Best actress - drama

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Best actor - drama

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo Dicaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Best actress - musical or comedy

(From L) Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, US actress Emma Stone, US actor Willem Dafoe, US actor Mark Ruffalo and US actor Ramy Youssef pose in the press room with the awards for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Poor Things" during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman - May December

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best actor - musical or comedy

Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet - Wonka

Matt Damon - Air

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best screenplay

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives - Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best original score

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best original song

Musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose with the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture "What Was I Made For" from the movie "Barbie" in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Addicted to Romance from She Came to Me - Bruce Springsteen

Dance The Night from Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

I'm Just Ken from Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

Road to Freedom from Rustin - Lenny Kravitz

What Was I Made For? from Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell

Best animated film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best foreign-language film

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best stand-up comedian on television

Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Best TV series - drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best TV series - musical or comedy

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons In Chemistry

Best actress in a TV series - drama

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Best actor in a TV series - drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic West - The Crown

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Elle Fanning - The Great

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson - Lessons In Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death

Juno Temple - Fargo

Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Ali Wong - Beef

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun - Beef

Best supporting actress - television

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Abby Elliott - The Bear

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Abby Elliott - The Bear