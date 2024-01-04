Jo Koy will host the 81st Golden Globes awards show after Chris Rock and more turned down the gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Golden Globes awards show finally has a host, with comedian Jo Koy stepping up after other stars including Chris Rock and Jason Bateman turning the opportunity down.

The Globes has been plagued with controversy in recent years but finally seems to be getting back on the right footing with a new governing body, and a diverse list of nominees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looked like organisers would still struggle to find a host, however, as many of the well known stars who were approached reportedly turned down invitations to present the live ceremony, before Jo Koy accepted.

Comedian Jo Koy will host the Golden Globes 2024

Who is Jo Koy?

Jo Koy, 52, is an American standup comedian, best known for appearing on US late night panel show Chelsea Lately. The comedian broke records with his Funny is Funny world tour, which grossed almost $30 million in ticket sales across 88 stops in locations across the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

He has released six comedy specials between 2009 and 2022, four of which were made for Netflix - Live from Seattle, Comin' in Hot, In His Elements, and Live from the LA Forum.

Koy has also had a handful of comedy film roles, including playing Lenin in fantasy film Anastasia: Once Upon a Time, a bartender in the 2023 Haunted Mansion remake, and voicing Coach Komura in animated film Leo.

Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comedian is known in the US for his many appearances on a variety of comedy chat shows since the early 2000s, including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Daily Blast Live, The View, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The upcoming Golden Globes live awards ceremony, airing on Sunday evening (January 7) in Los Angeles, and 1am in the UK, marks Koy’s first time as host of the show.

Why did Chris Rock and others turn down Golden Globes gig?

CNN reported in December that several big names had turned down the opportunity to host the Golden Globes this year, among them were comedians Chris Rock and Ali Wong, and the SmartLess Podcast hosts and comedy actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes.

The Golden Globes awards show was run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which was the subject of controversy over a lack of diversity among nominees and the revelation that the 87 member association had no Black members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The HFPA disbanded in June 2023, and this year the Golden Globes are organised by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries, but the shadow of the awards show’s controversy remains and makes hosting a dangerous gig for well-known stars.

Ricky Gervais, Jimmy Fallon, and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are among previous hosts, and last year American stand-up Jerrod Carmichael emceed the ceremony.

It seems that the well known talent has turned down hosting duties because of the potential career risk the Globes carry because of how toxic the brand has been in recent years, with the ceremony being boycotted by stars and even regular network NBC in 2022.