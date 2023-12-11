The Golden Globes 2024 awards ceremony will be broadcast live internationally in January

The Golden Globe Awards are the first major event in a months-long awards season for film and TV which also includes the Critics’ Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Bafta, and culminates with the Oscars in March.

The Golden Globe nominees were announced today and Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the pack for films, with nine and eight nominees respectively, whilst drama series Succession was top of the TV pile with eight nods.

If you want to watch the live awards ceremony in January the good news is you can, but you’ll have to stay up late to catch all of the action from the 81st Golden Globes.

When is the Golden Globes 2024?

The next Golden Globe awards show will take place on Sunday January 7 in Los Angeles. The ceremony, which will run for around three hours - though, with it being live it could go on for longer - from 5pm local time.

However, for UK viewers, the live show will take place at 1am on the morning of Monday January 8, ending around 4am. For us entertainment writers, it’s going to be a late night!

Where are the Golden Globes 2024 held?

The Golden Globe awards ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, where the ceremony has been held every year since 1961.

Large version of a Golden Globe award - 27 will be handed out at the ceremony in January

How can you watch the Golden Globes 2024 in the UK?

Last year, UK viewers could watch the Golden Globe Awards on Sky and NOW, but this year the show will be available in the UK exclusively through streaming service Paramount+. Paramount+ currently offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers, and is billed at £6.99 per month after that.

Will there be a boycott of the Golden Globes 2024?

Stars boycotted the Golden Globes en masse in 2022 due to concerns over the lack of diversity in the organisation behind the awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which had presented the awards since 1955, was revealed to have no Black members in its 87-person team.

However, the HFPA has since disbanded and Dick Clark Productions is taking over as host of the Golden Globes from 2024. The group has a much more diverse voting body, with 47% women and 60% ethnically diverse people.