Golden Globes 2024 nominations: full list of nominees as Barbenheimer and Succession get most nods
Barbie and Oppenheimer got led the Golden Globes 2024 film nominees, with Succession sweeping the top TV nods
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Golden Globes 2024 nominees were announced today, with scores of films and TV shows up for gongs across 27 categories. Two new categories were introduced this year - Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television, in an attempt to broaden the appeal of the once maligned awards show.
Barbenheimer, the unexpected double feature phenomenon that was Barbie and Oppenheimer, lead the pack for film nominations - Barbie received nine nods and Oppenheimer got eight. The final season of HBO drama Succession carried the torch for TV with eight nods, including for best drama series, and three for best actor in a drama series.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Globes were boycotted in 2021 when it was revealed that The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the 87-member group behind the awards, had no Black members. The HFPA was later shut down, and stars returned in 2022, though the shadow of the controversy remained.
Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions, which are now responsible for the awards, has a voting panel which is more diverse - with 47% female and 60% ethnically diverse. Diversity has also been reflected in the nominees, with people of colour represented in the top awards categories.
The 81st Golden Globes awards ceremony will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday January 7 2024 at 5pm local time (1am on Monday 8 January BST). Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
- Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- Maestro (Netflix)
- Past Lives (A24)
- The Zone of Interest (A24)
- Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Best Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Barbie (Warner Bros.)
- Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
- American Fiction (MGM)
- The Holdovers (Focus Features)
- May December (Netflix)
- Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
Best Director - Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song - Past Lives
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
- Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things - Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives - Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
- Matt Damon - Air
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Television Series - Drama
- 1923 (Paramount+)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Succession (HBO)
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
- The Bear (FX)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Barry (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Dominic West - The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
- Helen Mirren - 1923
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Emma Stone - The Curse
Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning – The Great
Best Actor in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Supporting Actor - Television
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- James Marsden - Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Alan Ruck - Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Best Supporting Actress - Television
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Abby Elliott - The Bear
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Beef
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun - Beef
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong - Beef
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
- Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
Best Picture - Non-English Language
- Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) - France
- Fallen Leaves (Mubi) - Finland
- Io Capitano (01 Distribution) - Italy
- Past Lives (A24) - United States
- Society of the Snow (Netflix) - Spain
- The Zone of Interest (A24) - United Kingdom
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
- Barbie - What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- Barbie - Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- She Came to Me - Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
- Barbie - I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- Rustin - Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz
Best Motion Picture - Animated
- The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
- Elemental (Disney)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
- Suzume (Toho Co.)
- Wish (Disney)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
- Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Barbie (Warner Bros.)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)
- John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
- Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)
Can you watch the Golden Globes 2024 in the UK?
Yes, you can watch the Golden Globes ceremony live in the UK on streaming service Paramount+. To watch the awards show live you will need to be prepared for a late night. The show normally lasts around three hours and will start at 1am on the morning of Monday 8 January, UK time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.