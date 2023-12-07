Despite a delayed production schedule and accusations of agism, “Chicken Run; Dawn of the Nugget” is finally arriving in cinemas - and Netflix very shortly after.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget: PIC: Aardman/NETFLIX

23 years have passed since we last visited the residents of Tweedy Farm, who by the look of the synopsis of the new Aardman Animation feature, “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” have managed to find that piece of paradise away from the clutches of Mrs. Tweedy… or so they think…

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” made its world premiere as part of this year’s BFI London Film Festival, after development for a sequel began in 2018. The path towards the final film wasn’t easy, however, with DreamWorks Animation having no involvement due to ending their partnership with Aardman after the release of “Flushed Away” in 2006.

That pales in comparison to accusations of the voice-casting producers being ageist; Julia Sawalha, who was originally the voice of Ginger, revealed that she would be recast for the role as her voice was significantly different almost a quarter of a decade later than when she originally took the role - “I have officially been plucked, stuffed & roasted" the former “Absolutely Fabulous” actress posted in an online statement.

Despite those moments, the film received warm reviews after its release at the BFI London Film Festival, earning a 75% “fresh” rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with Empire critic John Nugent writing “Silly, witty, extremely British — this is a family film made with a very Aardman-y kind of craft and care. A good egg.”

What is “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” about?

“After successfully escaping from Tweedys' farm in a daring and risky manner, Ginger has discovered her ideal place – an idyllic island bird sanctuary where the entire flock can live in harmony, without any risks from humans. With the arrival of Ginger and Rocky's new daughter, Molly, it appears that Ginger's fairytale ending has finally come true.”

“However, the entire chicken population is now confronted with a menacing and new danger on the mainland led by a familiar foe. Determined to safeguard their freedom, even if it means endangering it, Ginger and her team are determined to break in.”

Has the original voice cast returned for “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget?”

While the almost unmistakable tones of Jane Horrocks can be heard in the new “Chicken Run” film, sadly the voice of Ginger has been replaced. Julia Sawalha as mentioned was cast out of the role and instead, Thandiwe Newton will be voicing the clay-figured protagonist. No Mel Gibson to voice Rocky either this time around, but we do get “Shazam!” actor Zachary Levi instead.

The full cast list for “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

Thandiwe Newton as Ginger,

Zachary Levi as Rocky

Bella Ramsey as Molly

Romesh Ranganathan as Nick

Daniel Mays as Fetcher

David Bradley as Fowler

Jane Horrocks as Babs

Imelda Staunton as Bunty

Lynn Ferguson as Mac

Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle

Miranda Richardson as Mrs Tweedy

Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry

Peter Serafinowicz as Reginald Smith

When is “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” out in cinemas?

The latest Aardman Animation film arrives in cinemas on December 8 2023

When is “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” arriving on Netflix?