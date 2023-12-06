BFI Flare, the London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, is returning in 2024 with organizers releasing submission dates to screen as part of the festival

The British Film Institute have released details regarding the BFI Flare 2024 London LGBTQIA+ Festival (Credit: BFI)

The BFI has unveiled the dates for the 2024 edition of BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, the largest queer film event in the UK. Scheduled to take place from March 13 to March 24, 2024, at BFI Southbank, the festival is renowned for showcasing outstanding contemporary LGBTQIA+ cinema worldwide, along with an extensive array of events and archival titles. The full programme of films will be released on February 13 2024.

Celebrating its 10th year, the festival will continue its collaboration with the British Council for the #FiveFilmsForFreedom initiative. This groundbreaking project offers five films for free viewing globally, encouraging audiences everywhere to express solidarity with LGBTQIA+ communities in regions where freedom and equal rights face constraints.

In 2023, the digital campaign amassed over three and a half million views globally, with a significant portion originating from areas where freedom and equal rights are limited. The films chosen for 2023, spanning locations such as Guyana, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Nigeria, and South Korea, each depicted narratives that underscored love as a fundamental human right.

Since its inception in 2015, #FiveFilmsForFreedom has reached an audience of 23 million people across more than 200 countries and territories. The shorts from the initiative will be accessible for free viewing throughout the UK on BFI Player.

The programming for BFI Flare will be curated by a team comprising Grace Barber-Plentie, Jay Bernard, Zorian Clayton, Rhianna Ilube, Wema Mumma, and Brian Robinson

Are film submissions open for BFI Flare 2024?

Indeed they are! The final deadline dates for receipt of online submission forms and film screeners are as follows:

UK and international short films (25 minutes or less) – Friday 15 December 2023, 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

UK and international short films (26-50 minutes) – Friday 15 December 2023, 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

UK and international feature-length films (more than 51 minutes) – Friday 15 December 2023, 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

What is BFI Flare?

BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival is the UK’s longest-running queer film event. It began in 1986 as Gay’s Own Pictures. By its 3rd edition, it was tagged the London Lesbian and Gay Film Festival and since then has grown to become the largest LGBTQIA+ film event in the UK, and it's most anticipated. The Festival changed its name to BFI Flare in 2014 to reflect the increasing diversity of its films, filmmakers and audience.

How I can get tickets to screenings at BFI Flare 2024?

Tickets can be purchased through the BFI Flare 2024 website on the following dates:

BFI Patrons: Tuesday 21 February 09:30

BFI Champions: Tuesday 21 February 12:30

BFI Members: Wednesday 22 February 11:30

General sale: Friday 24 February 11:30

Extra tickets released: Thursday 9 March 11:30

How much are tickets to screenings at BFI Flare 2024?

Ticketing prices are as follows (BFI Member prices first)