Bored of the cookie-cutter holiday films that usually come out this time of year? How about a season of scares instead with these five festive horror films?

What are NationalWorld's film choices for a not so silent night this Christmas? Picture: Universal Pictures

The traditional Christmas film: we can all have a stab at what they entail - either getting home for Christmas, falling in love over the holidays or learning an important lesson on the true meaning of the festive season. Those kinds of themes are alright for some, but it can all get a little too saccharine-sweet - especially having to be content with almost a month of it.

So what’s a little more leftfield to watch this Christmas if the archetypical festive feature isn’t your cup of tea? Believe it or not, there are a few movies out there that aren’t your family-friendly forms of entertainment one would expect from this time of year - and no, we’re not just talking about “Die Hard” repeats either.

Whether it be a reimagining of a beloved Dr Seuss character as a malevolent psychopath stalking the residents of a small town, a horned creature of folklore visiting children who have been naughty this year, through to a proto-slasher film that kicked off the trend of a stranger making phonecalls to college students, film fans don’t have to settle for the humdrum “friendly” holiday movies that are always the viewing du jour at this time of year.

So what does NationalWorld recommend to scare yourself stupid this Christmas, and where can one find these films on streaming services in the United Kingdom? Don’t worry - as ever, we have you covered for an “alternative” Christmas affair that’s not for the whole family.

What festive horror movies should I watch this Christmas?

The Mean One (2022)

A horror parody in the vein of the popular “Winne The Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a small town is plagued by a series of sinister events during the holiday season. As Christmas approaches, residents begin to experience unexplained misfortunes and strange occurrences. The town becomes enveloped in fear and paranoia as they realise they are facing a malevolent force with a particular disdain for the festive spirit.

As the community races against time to uncover the origins of this dark presence, they must confront the malevolent entity threatening to turn their joyful celebrations into a nightmarish holiday - and the villain of the piece is a mean one, so they say…

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy through all leading digital platforms.

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

"Silent Night, Deadly Night" unfolds the horrifying tale of Billy, a young man traumatized by witnessing his parents' brutal murder on Christmas Eve. Raised in a strict orphanage, Billy is haunted by his past and the trauma associated with the holiday. As he grows older, the Christmas season triggers a descent into madness, leading him to don a Santa Claus suit and embark on a murderous spree.

The film explores the psychological unravelling of its protagonist as he becomes a Christmas-themed killer, leaving a trail of terror in his wake and created quite a moral panic upon its release.

Where to watch: Available to stream through Prime Video with a Channel 101 subscription

Krampus (2015)

In "Krampus," a dysfunctional family's strained Christmas gathering takes a terrifying turn when they accidentally summon the ancient demonic spirit known as Krampus. Disappointed by the lack of holiday spirit, Krampus and his minions unleash chaos and malevolent creatures upon the unsuspecting family and their neighbourhood. The film blends horror and dark comedy as the family must confront the consequences of losing the Christmas spirit and face the wrath of Krampus in a nightmarish winter wonderland.

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

Set in the depths of the Finnish wilderness, "Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale" follows a young boy named Pietari who discovers the dark truth behind the legend of Santa Claus. Unearthing an ancient burial mound, Pietari and the local villagers inadvertently unleash the real, and far more sinister, Santa Claus. As the menacing creature wreaks havoc on the community, Pietari must find a way to stop the ancient evil before Christmas is ruined forever.

Where to watch: Available to stream through Prime Video’s Freevee (no subscription required)

Black Christmas (1974)

"Black Christmas" centres on a sorority house during the Christmas season, where a series of mysterious and unsettling events unfold. The sorority sisters receive disturbing anonymous phone calls, and one by one, they start disappearing. As the tension escalates, it becomes clear that a deranged killer is targeting the sorority. The film is a pioneering example of the slasher genre and introduces chilling elements of suspense and horror as the sisters try to survive the night and unmask the identity of the mysterious assailant.