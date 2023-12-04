Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elf continues to endure as one of the all time Christmas classic films of modern times, and actually hit its 20-year anniversary in 2023 (it was first released on 7 November 2003). Feeling old yet?

Since its 2003 debut, the Will Ferrell-starring story of Buddy the Elf film has garnered immense adoration, becoming a holiday staple with seemingly annual TV repeats during the festive season.

As Christmas Day inches ever closer, many of us are wondering just how we'll be able to catch up on the film this year.

Is it available on streaming services? Is it coming to cinemas for one last outing? When exactly is that TV screening? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Elf coming to cinemas in 2023?

Yes, Elf is coming back to cinemas in 2023!

Warner Bros. Pictures released a 20th anniversary version of the film on 1 December, and the film is likely to stick around at your local multiplex, being as it is an integral part of the Christmas film landscape.

For screenings near you, check the website of your local cinema to see if and when they are showing Elf on the big screen.

Is Elf on TV over Christmas 2023?

At the time of writing, it's not been confirmed whether Elf will be airing on terrestrial TV.

However, with the Christmas TV schedules soon to be confirmed (in time for the release of the Christmas Radio Times on 12 December!), we'll be able to update this article as and when times are announced.

It has been confirmed that the film will be showing on Sky Cinema Drama from Tuesday 5 December, if that's something that is available to you.

Is Elf on streaming?

At the time of writing, Elf is not available through any of the major streaming services in the UK, like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Currently you are able to watch Elf through streaming on Sky Go and Now TV Cinema.

It is also possible to buy Elf on Amazon Video, Rakuten TV, Apple TV, Sky Store, Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, and YouTube as download, or rent it on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, Microsoft Store, YouTube, and Rakuten TV online.