Here is everywhere you can catch the seminal Christmas film in 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love Actually continues to endure as one of the all time Christmas classic films, and actually hits its 20-year anniversary in 2023. Goodness, we're all so old...

Since its 2003 debut, Richard Curtis's film has garnered immense adoration, becoming a holiday staple with seemingly annual ITV2 reruns during the festive season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the calendar turns on November and we officially plunge into the exciting time of advent, many of us are wondering just how we'll be able to catch up on the film this year.

Is it available on streaming services? Is it coming to cinemas for one last outing? When exactly is that ITV2 screening? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Love Actually coming to cinemas?

Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley in Love Actually (Photo: United International Pictures)

Yes, Love Actually is coming back to cinemas in 2023!

Universal Pictures actually released a 20th anniversary version of the film on 24 November, but the film is likely to stick around at your local multiplex, being as it is an integral part of the Christmas film landscape.

For screenings near your, check the website of your local cinema to see if and when they are showing the film on the big screen.

Is Love Actually on TV over Christmas 2023?

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time of writing, it's not been confirmed whether Love Actually will be airing on terrestrial TV.

However, with the Christmas TV schedules soon to be confirmed (in time for the release of the Christmas Radio Times on 12 December!), we'll be able to update this article as and when times are announced.

It has been confirmed that the film will be showing on Sky Cinema Drama from Saturday 9 December, if that's something that is available to you.

Is Love Actually on streaming?

At the time of writing, Love Actually is not available through any of the major streaming services in the UK, like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, you are able to watch Love Actually through streaming on Sky Go and Now TV Cinema, or you can buy it as a download on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, YouTube, Rakuten TV, and Microsoft Store.