How Love, Actually... is a Christmas classic after all these years

In the realm of festive films, few have captured the hearts of audiences quite like Love Actually.

First released 20 years ago (!) in 2003, the romantic comedy-drama has transcended time, earning itself the status of a perennial Christmas classic over the past two decades.

Initially greeted with a mix of anticipation and curiosity, the film has since solidified its place as a beloved staple of the Christmas season.

As Love Actually celebrates its 20th anniversary, its legacy endures, and the film remains a cultural touchstone that continues to be referenced and parodied in various media.

Directed by Richard Curtis, known for his knack for romantic comedies, the film features an ensemble cast, and weaves multiple narratives intricately connected through the theme of love during the holiday season.

Its iconic scenes, such as Hugh Grant dancing to 'Jump (For My Love)', or the romantic cue card scene with Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley, have become ingrained in popular culture.

And the film's soundtrack, featuring iconic songs like 'Christmas Is All Around' and 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' also contributes significantly to its enduring appeal, evoking the holiday spirit.

But what's the story behind the film, and how was it initially received by critics upon its 2003 release? Here is everything you need to know about it.

How was it made?

Richard Curtis began writing his Love Actually screenplay in the late 1990s, inspired by the desire to create a film that captured the essence of love during the festive season, and drawing from his experiences in crafting romantic comedies like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill.

But the production of the film wasn't without its challenges, particularly in managing an ensemble cast playing out their scenes across numerous storylines, and the complexity of coordinating the schedules of A-list actors each involved in different segments of the film, posed a logistical puzzle for the production team.

Hugh Grant's iconic dance scene has become one of Love Actually's most treasured moments (Photo: United International Pictures)

Hugh Grant's iconic dance scene to 'Jump (For My Love)' by The Pointer Sisters became one of the film's most memorable moments, but the actor was reportedly initially apprehensive about shooting the sequence.

According to behind-the-scenes accounts, Grant was slightly anxious about the prospect of dancing, especially in the context of his character, the Prime Minister, showcasing such exuberance and spontaneity.

But after some encouragement from Curtis and choreographer Peter Darling, Grant embraced the scene with enthusiasm, improvising moves such as shimmying down the stairs, which infused the scene with a certain charm in keeping with the wider film's whimsical spirit.

Of course, it wasn't actually filmed inside the real 10 Downing Street (as some trivia 'buffs' would have you believe); instead, a set was built at Shepperton Studios in Surrey.

How was the film received in 2003?

Critics had varying opinions at the time of the film's release, with some praising its charm, humour, and the poignant exploration of love in its various forms, while others found it overly sentimental, or criticised its interconnected storytelling.

However, despite initial reviews, Love Actually struck a chord with audiences, capturing the essence of Christmas with its heartwarming and relatable tales. As the years passed, the film did not fade into cinematic obscurity, and instead grew in popularity, earning its spot among cherished holiday classics.

Its annual repeats on television during the festive season have become a tradition for many households, drawing viewers back into its world of intertwined love stories and seasonal cheer.

Why is it so beloved?

The film's enduring appeal lies in its portrayal of love in its diverse forms – romantic, familial, unrequited, and platonic. Through its various characters and storylines, Love Actually captures the complexities, joys, and vulnerabilities inherent in relationships.

From the lovelorn writer (Colin Firth) finding unexpected love in another country, to the heartwarming romance between two stand-ins (Martin Freeman and Joanna Page), the film showcases love's universality and the interconnectedness of human experiences.

The ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, and Keira Knightley, contributes to the film's enduring resonance, and each character, with their quirks and struggles, resonates with fans on a personal level.