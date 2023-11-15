2023 Christmas films: 6 festive movies coming to cinemas, TV and streaming from Candy Cane Lane to Tabby McTat
Upcoming 2023 Christmas films include Eddie Murphy comedy Candy Cane Lane and horror spoof It’s a Wonderful Knife
New Christmas films are arriving on TV, streaming services, and in cinemas in November and December as the festive season draws ever closer. With Halloween and Bonfire Night in the rearview, Disney+, Amazon, and Netflix are all preparing to release original Christmas movies.
Coming up over the next six weeks are an Eddie Murphy feature, a not quite romantic comedy, a horror spoof of one of the most iconic festive favourites of all time, It's a Wonderful Life, and the latest BBC animated Christmas Day short film. For fans of the festive season there's a lot to look forward to - these are the biggest Christmas films coming out this year:
Best. Christmas. Ever! - Netflix, 16 November
Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her life sound perfect and causes her old college friend Charlotte to feel inadequate. When a twist of fate brings Charlotte and her family to Jackie’s home just days before Christmas, Charlotte becomes intent on proving that her friend’s life is not as blissful as she makes it sound.
Starring: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs
EXmas - Amazon Freevee, 17 November
Graham drops by unannounced to surprise his family at Christmas, but is mortified when he arrives at the doorstep and learns that his ex-fiancee is there celebrating with his family. The fight before Christmas commences as the former lovers see who the family will choose to stay through the holidays.
Starring: Leighton Meester, Robbie Amell, Michael Hitchcock
Dashing Through the Snow - Disney+, 17 November
Dashing Through the Snow follows Eddie, a divorced social worker who hates Christmas, as he takes his estranged daughter on a ride along on Christmas Eve. They are joined by Santa Claus who is pursued by bad guys in search of his naughty and nice list, and with his help, Eddie might finally get into the spirit of Christmas.
Starring: Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris
It's a Wonderful Knife - Shudder, cinemas TBC
This horror comedy spoof of the 1946 James Stewart classic It’s a Wonderful Life, sees Winnie wish that she’d never been born after saving her town from a psychotic killer. But when finds herself in a nightmarish parallel universe where she never existed, she realises how important her life is.
Starring: Jane Widdop, Jess McLeod, Joel McHale
Candy Cane Lane - Amazon Prime, 1 December
When a man is determined to win his neighbourhood's annual Christmas decorating contest, he makes a pact with a mischievous elf. The elf casts a spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, which brings unexpected chaos to the town.
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell
Tabby McTat - BBC, 25 December
This year’s BBC Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler children’s book animated adaptation is the story of a musical cat and Fred, a gifted busker, and their warm friendship. When Tabby falls in love with Sock, a green-eyed cat who he meets on the streets, he loses interest in busking, but returns to help his friend when Fred is hurt.
Starring: Jodie Whittaker, Rob Brydon, Sope Dirisu