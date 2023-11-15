Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Christmas films are arriving on TV, streaming services, and in cinemas in November and December as the festive season draws ever closer. With Halloween and Bonfire Night in the rearview, Disney+, Amazon, and Netflix are all preparing to release original Christmas movies.

Coming up over the next six weeks are an Eddie Murphy feature, a not quite romantic comedy, a horror spoof of one of the most iconic festive favourites of all time, It’s a Wonderful Life, and the latest BBC animated Christmas Day short film. For fans of the festive season there’s a lot to look forward to - these are eight of the biggest Christmas films coming out this year:

Christmas films 2023 include EXmas, Candy Cane Lane, and Dashing Through the Snow

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best. Christmas. Ever! - Netflix, 16 November

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her life sound perfect and causes her old college friend Charlotte to feel inadequate. When a twist of fate brings Charlotte and her family to Jackie’s home just days before Christmas, Charlotte becomes intent on proving that her friend’s life is not as blissful as she makes it sound.

Starring: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs

EXmas - Amazon Freevee, 17 November

Graham drops by unannounced to surprise his family at Christmas, but is mortified when he arrives at the doorstep and learns that his ex-fiancee is there celebrating with his family. The fight before Christmas commences as the former lovers see who the family will choose to stay through the holidays.

Starring: Leighton Meester, Robbie Amell, Michael Hitchcock

Dashing Through the Snow - Disney+, 17 November

Dashing Through the Snow follows Eddie, a divorced social worker who hates Christmas, as he takes his estranged daughter on a ride along on Christmas Eve. They are joined by Santa Claus who is pursued by bad guys in search of his naughty and nice list, and with his help, Eddie might finally get into the spirit of Christmas.

Starring: Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris

Christmas horror comedy It's a Wonderful Knife, for something a little different this holiday season

It's a Wonderful Knife - Shudder, cinemas TBC

This horror comedy spoof of the 1946 James Stewart classic It’s a Wonderful Life, sees Winnie wish that she’d never been born after saving her town from a psychotic killer. But when finds herself in a nightmarish parallel universe where she never existed, she realises how important her life is.

Starring: Jane Widdop, Jess McLeod, Joel McHale

Candy Cane Lane - Amazon Prime, 1 December

Advertisement

Advertisement

When a man is determined to win his neighbourhood's annual Christmas decorating contest, he makes a pact with a mischievous elf. The elf casts a spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, which brings unexpected chaos to the town.

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell

Tabby McTat - BBC, 25 December

This year’s BBC Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler children’s book animated adaptation is the story of a musical cat and Fred, a gifted busker, and their warm friendship. When Tabby falls in love with Sock, a green-eyed cat who he meets on the streets, he loses interest in busking, but returns to help his friend when Fred is hurt.