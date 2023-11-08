New Christmas movie Dashing Through the Snow, and The Santa Clauses season 2 are coming to Disney+ in November

The Santa Clauses season 2 and Dashing Through The Snow land on Disney+ this month

Two major new Disney+ original projects - Dashing Through the Snow, and The Santa Clauses season two - are coming to the platform in November in time for the Christmas season.

They will join Disney+’s extensive library, which includes the original The Santa Clause film trilogy, later this month as the streamer gears up for Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also coming to the platform is new series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the fantasy novels of the same name that have sold over 180 million copies worldwide. It is the first time the books have been adapted into a series, and follows the two Logan Lerman film adaptations, The Lightning Thief, and Sea of Monsters.

What is coming to Disney+ before Christmas?

Season two of The Santa Clauses, the spin-off series of The Santa Claus films starring Tim Allen, returns this year. Allen is back in the role of Scott Calvin - AKA Santa - a mantle Scott was forced to take after accidentally killing the previous Claus in 1994.

The second season will see Scott continue his search for his successor as Santa, with Cal, played by Austin Kane, the heir apparent. Also returning for season two are Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, and Matilda Lawler as Betty. The Santa Clauses season two will debut on Disney+ with the first two episodes landing on Wednesday, November 9. The remaining four episodes will be released weekly.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ before Christmas

Dashing Through the Snow is Disney+’s big Christmas film this year - the film follows divorced social worker Eddie, who takes his daughter on a ride along with him on Christmas Eve when Santa Claus gets stuck in his chimney.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With bad guys on Santa’s tail, hoping to steal his naughty and nice list, non-believer Eddie must put his scepticism aside to help save Christmas. The film stars Lil Rel Howery as St. Nick, and rapper Ludacris, best known for playing Tje in the Fast and Furious franchise, as the hapless Eddie. Dashing Through the Snow will be released exclusively on Disney+ on Friday 17 November.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a TV series based on the Percy Jackson books by Rick Riordan, is also coming to Disney+ ahead of Christmas. It’s not exactly a festive series but as it comes out less than a week before Christmas, plenty of viewers will be catching the show over the holiday.

The series is based on the first book in the Percy Jackson series, The Lighting Thief, which sees 12 year old demigod Percy is accused by Greek God Zeus of stealing his thunderbolt, and must return it to him. The first two episodes will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday December 20, with six more episodes landing on the platform weekly. The two film adaptations are available to stream on Disney+ now.

Which Christmas films are on Disney+?