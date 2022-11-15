The Santa Clauses is a Disney+ limited series and sequel to The Santa Clause film series starring Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, and David Krumholtz.

Tim Allen and other cast members from the ‘90s and early 2000s festive film Santa Clause trilogy will reprise their roles for a new Disney+ limited series, being released in the run-up to Christmas. The stars will be reunited 16 years or more since they last appeared in the films, and plenty of new cast members will join them, as Scott Calvin prepares to hang up his boots.

Tim Allen in The Santa Clauses

What are The Santa Clause films about?

The first film in the series, The Santa Clause, sees Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) accidentally kill Santa on Christmas Eve. Calvin then has to take over the role of Santa, ensuring that all the children get their presents on Christmas day.

In the first sequel, Calvin has settled into his role as Santa, but he is dealt some bad news when he learns that his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd) has landed on the naughty list. And, if Calvin doesn’t get married by Christmas Eve he will stop being Santa forever.

In the second sequel, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, Calvin invited his in laws to his grotto, and also has to face off against Jack Frost, as he plots to take over the North Pole.

What is The Santa Clauses about?

The series will follow on from the films, with Scott Calvin about to turn 65 and planning for his retirement, having spent 28 Christmases as Santa Claus. Calvin begins looking for a suitable candidate to step into his boots, and begins to prepare for a life down south for him and his children.

Calvin believes Simon Choksi, a tech bro with plans to reinvent home delivery, is the best placed to take over. But, with Calvin and his family back in Chicago, Scott quickly proves that he’s not Claus material, and Calvin must return to the North Pole to save Christmas once more.

Who is in the cast of The Santa Clauses?

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin

Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin, the man who caused Santa’s death way back in 1994 and has been carrying the torch for him ever since. Finally ready to retire, Scott struggles to find someone that can take on the heavy burden. Allen is well known for his voice acting - having played Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story films. He also featured in the festive films, Christmas with the Kranks, and El Camino Christmas.

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin

Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin

Carol Calvin appeared in the last two Santa Clause films, marrying Scott in the second movie, taking on the role of Mrs Claus. Mitchell is known for playing Dr. Juliet Burke in survival drama Lost - she also played Ingrid in Once Upon a Time and Limbrey in Outer Banks. Her film roles include playing Senator Charlie Roan in The Purge: Election Year, and Olivia in The Christmas Club.

Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin

David Krumholtz as Bernard the Elf

Krumholtz will also reprise his role from the first two films as Bernard, the head elf who showed Scott Calvin the ropes and was his right hand elf during the tough times at the North Pole. Krumholtz is known for playing Barry Schweiber in the teen comedy Freaks and Geeks, and more recently Monty Levin in the thriller series, The Plot Against America. His other film appearances include Sausage Party, The Judge, This is the End, and Serenity.

David Krumholtz as Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause (1994)

Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin

Eric Lloyd is also back as Scott’s son, who he first played when he was eight years old, returning for both sequels. Lloyd has had a few screen appearances since The Escape Clause - he featured in the comedy series About Abby, miniseries True Perfection, and comedy series Comic Conventions. He had a small role in the 2011 horror film Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2, and the short drama Weedland.

Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin in The Santa Clause (1994)

Austin Kane as Buddy Calvin

Buddy was born at the end of the last film, and was played by an uncredited baby actor. Kane will take on the role of Scott and Carol’s son in the series, now around 16 years old. Kane began his career young, playing a toddler opposite Charlie Sheen in Two and a Half Men. He has since had small roles in the shows Criminal Minds, The Goldbergs, and Lethal Weapon. He played Robby Harding in the podcast series The Burned Photo, and voiced Beef Wellington in the animated series Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy.

Austin Kane as Buddy

Kal Penn as Simon Choksi

Choksi is Calvin’s hopeful protégé, a product developer, tech inventor, and single father, selected to take over by Calvin, with disastrous consequences. Penn is a comedy actor best known for playing Kumar in the Harold & Kumar films. He has also undertaken dramatic roles, playing Seth Wright in thriller series Designated Survivor, and Mac Marzara in American Horror Story.

Kal Penn as Simon Choksi

Ashlan Rowan as Security Elf

13 year old Ashlan will play the security elf, essentially a younger, female version of Bernard. Rowan has previously featured as a student in Best Foot Forward, and Perry Mason. She also had a small role in the crime series Who Do You Believe? and comedy series Life by Ella.

Ashlan Rowan as Security Elf

Is there a trailer for The Santa Clauses?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is The Santa Clauses release date?

