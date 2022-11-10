Milly Bobby Brown has said she “would love to be a part of another” film

Enola Homes 2 has already been topping Netflix’s movie lists, with fans wondering when the third edition in the franchise will be confirmed.

News has not yet been announced that Milly Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) will reprise their roles as the Holmes siblings in this period detective thriller.

The films are based on the books of the same name by Nancy Springer, there’s seven in total, meaning the show has the potential for many more seasons.

Bobby Brown has already shared she “would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases” in an interview with ScreenRant.

Fans have been speculating about the possibility of a third film, so is it on the cards? Here’s everything you need to know.

Millie Bobby Brown is expected to return in Enola Holmes 3 (Pic: Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022)

Will there be an Enola Holmes 3?

Netflix has still not confirmed if Enola Holmes has been renewed for a third season. The second movie dropped on Friday 4 November, ranking a respectable second on Netflix’s top ten films.

Bobby Brown who plays the lead Enola and also produces the movie shared her plans for the upcoming series in an interview with ScreenRant. She said: “I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work.”

When will it be released?

Enola Holmes 3 has not started filming yet, so there are little clues as to when the movie could be released. The second film took two years to be released after the first, so there is a possibility that fans can expect to see it in 2024.

However, given how busy Bobby Brown and Cavill will be with their upcoming filming commitments, it could be sometime before a third movie is released.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as Enola and Sherlock Holmes (Pic: Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022)

Who will star in Enola Holmes 3?

The cast of Enola Holmes cannot be complete without Bobby Brown who stars as the lead and also has a role as producer. Speaking about her experience playing Enola to Entertainment Weekly, the actress said it was the “favourite thing” she’s “ever done”.

She added: “I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll just do one movie, like, obviously…’ and then as soon as I went on set and I played Enola, I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart. Ultimately, this has been my favourite thing that I’ve ever done in my life. So to do it all over again would be a dream.”

We can also expect Cavill to return as Sherlock, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury and Helena Bonham Carter as Enola’s mother Eudoria. Dr John Watson is also predicted to be included in the third film, with the second one setting him up to be a feature of the franchise.

Here are the cast members we expect to see in Enola Holmes 3:

Milly Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade

Susan Wokoma as Edith

Himesh Patel as Dr John Watson

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty

What can we expect from Enola Holmes 3?