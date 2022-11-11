Retailers have released their 2022 Christmas adverts - and here at NationalWorld we’ve ranked ten of the most popular from worst to best

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun, and retailers have launched their eagerly anticipated Christmas adverts.

In recent years, these ads have become about so much more than companies trying to get our custom over the season - though that is undeniably still their main purpose. They are now mini films that tell a story, designed to pull at our heart strings, make us laugh and bring smiles to our faces.

In fact, for many people the launch of these iconic adverts - which comes from household names such as John Lewis and Boots along with all the supermarkets like Aldi, Tesco, Lidl and Asda - mark the beginning of the festive season.

Every year, the Christmas ads get us talking and people inevitably ask ‘which one is your favourite?’, with each retailer vying for top spot in the hearts and minds of the nation.

So, here at NationalWorld, we thought we’d take a look at each of the Christmas 2022 ads and rank them from worst to best. We’d love to know your thoughts too, of course, which is why we’ve launched a poll on our Twitter page. You can find details on how to vote on that below.

10. Marks and Spencer - Christmas Fairy and Duckie

Marks and Spencer have created some of our favourite Christmas ads in the past, for example last year they had famous actor Tom Holland bring to life their well-known Percy Pig character. This year, they’ve hired both Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, playing the Christmas Fairy and a dog’s chew-toy respectively. French and Saunders are household names when it comes to comedy, but the advert doesn’t really raise many laughs and we’re left wondering why M&S decided on a dog toy as a second character - and a ropey looking one at that.

On Twitter, many people have expressed their disappointment at Percy not being brought back for a second year. One person agreed with our view, saying they found the ad “very disappointing”, but others disagreed with our view. One stated: “This is now my favourite advertisement with my two favourite people”

9. Tesco - The Christmas Party

Tesco has tried to read the room and the reality of what’s happened in the UK this year with their Christmas advert this year, and they must be commended for that - but their political satire ad leaves a little to be desired. The voiceover declares “Britain, there’s a joy shortage” and states that Tesco is bringing the Christmas party and then goes on to lay out a manifesto pledging all sorts of festive treats. The jokes don’t land quite right though, it’s not really funny and to be honest any link to politics right now is just a bit exhausting and not very festive.

On Twitter, the advert divided opinion. One shopper said: “Well done Tesco. I just love the new advert. Thank you for putting a smile on my face.” Another simply said: “Not one of Tesco’s finest adverts.”

8. Lidl - Lidl Bear

Lidl’s Christmas advert shows a little girl’s teddy bear, which is dressed in a Lidl jumper, suddenly becomes famous and what happens as a result. The teddy is shown on photoshoots, surrounded by Lidl festive food of course, and then the fame goes to his head. The little girl misses her teddy bear friend, and in the end the bear realises that his true happiness is with her and they reunite for a festive feast. It’s Lidl’s attempt to create a Christmas mascot of their own that will be loved by viewers - but for us it’s a little bit cringey.

Many people on Twitter are calling for the Lidl bear to be made in to a real soft toy for them to buy, but one said they thought the character looked too sad. Other shoppers, however, said the fluffy character is “lovely”.

7. Sainsbury’s - Once Upon a Pud

Sainsbury’s 2022 Christmas ad features presenter Alison Hammond as the Countess of a fairytale land who sends her cooks into a frenzy when she declares she doesn’t like Christmas pudding - leaving them frantically having to come up with an alternative dessert. On the one hand, it’s relatable as Christmas pudding divides opinion for families up and down the country year after year, but on the other hand it misses the mark a little by showing all the pomp and finery - and the refusal of food - when we’re in the middle of a cost of living crisis. There’s also an instrumental version of Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus which is a bit confusing as the alternative grunge hit is not a Christmas song.

People on Twitter seem to agree with some of our thoughts, with one person stating “Teenage Dirtbag is an odd music choice” and another urged the supermarket to think again saying that it’s not the right time to show over indulgence when many are facing food poverty. One person, however, praised the ad for the casting choice. They said: “This is so brilliant and who better to do this advertisement than the ‘Queen of Hearts’ herself Alison Hammond.”

6. Aldi - Kevin the Carrot left Home Alone

Kevin the carrot is Aldi’s Christmas mascot which viewers have been loving since he was first introduced in 2016. Each year, we see Kevin go on some kind of journey and get up to all kinds of mischief with his carrot family and fellow vegetable friends. This year’s offering is a Home Alone parody which shows what happens when the (coincidentally perfectly named) Kevin gets left at home by accident when his family go on holiday, just like Macaulay Culkin’s lead character in the classic 1990 Christmas film. It’s almost as if this was the plan all along.

Shoppers took to Twitter to express their joy at the return of Kevin the carrot. One said: “Brilliant advert, it reminded me of Christmas time and Home Alone. Love that film. Love the carrots, brilliant idea to use them.”

5. Very - All Types of Christmas

Very was one of the first brands to launch their Christmas ad this year, which started being screened back in October. It shows a woman enjoying several different types of Christmas gatherings - including work Christmas, a kids-free Christmas night out with her pals and celebrating her child’s birthday which falls within the festive season. It is relatable, and that means it’s memorable.

Viewers on Youtube responded well to the ad overall. One person said: “Really original, a lot of thought put into this one.” Some people, however, were unimpressed with it. One person said they found it “cringey”.

4. Boots - #JoyForAll

Boots’ 2022 ad offering shows a wonderful world that we all wish we lived in - where wearing a pair of glasses can reveal a sparkly, joyful scene. It shows a woman realise that when she puts on her glasses the everyday scenes she is looking at transform in to one full of Christmas cheer. The last shot, however, sees her overlooking a warm Yuletide scene in her own home. She takes off her glasses to find that nothing changes and that is the reality of her situation. It’s one that makes you think about finding happiness anywhere, and how the happiest place is the home. Lovely.

The ad was also well received on Twitter. One person said: “What a wonderful advert, may have a little something in my eye.”

3. Disney - The Gift

Disney’s sweet offering is a two minute masterpiece of animation, which shows how one little girl is feeling anxious about the impending arrival of her little brother because it will mean changes in her family dynamic. The young girl is comforted by the Mickey Mouse toy she has had since she was a baby, and then in the adorable ending she meets her brother for the first time and decides to pass the toy down to him. It’s incredibly moving and will leave you feeling all warm and fluffy, as per all Disney animations.

People have taken to Twitter to say how much they love the animation. One said: “Thankyou Disney for this special reminder of how special family is. The animation is so real and the story is so emotional.” Another said: “I love this sister and brother dynamic” and another said they thought the ad was “beautiful”.

2. Asda - Have your Elf a Merry Christmas

Festive film fans will instantly recognise the star of Asda’s Christmas advert - Buddy the elf from the 2003 film Elf, which has firmly cemented itself as one of the best seasonal movies. The tie in to one of the most well-loved Christmas characters, played by Will Ferrell, is a really clever move from Asda. The advert itself shows Buddy take on a job in his local branch - and the charming result has got us wishing he worked in a supermarket near us.

Youtube viewers have been expressing their love for this ad and Buddy the elf. One said: “Jolly. Happy. Cheerful. Funny. Full of Christmas decorations. This wins my vote for the best seasonal TV commercial 2022.” Another person praised the supermarket for their hard work. They said: “Well done to the editing team, this couldn’t have been easy to put together. Bravo!” One more added: “You can’t beat Buddy the Elf.”

1. John Lewis - The Beginner

John Lewis have made a name for themselves as being behind some of the most memorable and heartwarming Christmas adverts of the last decade or so - who can forget the moving story of a snowman travelling across fields, rivers, mountains and more to reach his beloved set to a stripped back cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s The Power of Love performed by Gabrielle Aplin from 2012 or the cute cartoon creatures and Lily Allen’s comeback with a cover of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know from 2013.

This year’s offering does not disappoint, and definitely leaves a tear in the eye and a fuzzy feeling in the stomach. It follows a man who is determined to learn to skateboard. In the end, it’s revealed that he and his partner are adopting a child who loves skateboarding which is why he wants to learn, and the advert is linked to a charity campaign supporting children in care. It’s all set to a slow cover of Blink 182’s All The Small Things.