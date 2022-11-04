Lidl Bear will make his debut during Coronation Street

Lidl has unveiled its hotly anticipated ‘paw-some’ Christmas advert for 2022.

The German retailer is the latest to release a festive campaign after Marks & Spencer’s and Disney. The M&S ad features national treasures Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

But while many people are still waiting for John Lewis to reveal its offering for this year, Lidl are hoping to steal the spotlight for 2022. Starring this year’s most unlikely celebrity, the Lidl Bear, it will raise awareness for the company’s toy drive.

Eagle-eyed Brits may have already spotted Lidl Bear popping up across the country on TV, in newspapers, and on social media, as the star of this year’s show has been teased ahead of its ‘paw-fficial’ premiere. Lidl Bear’s story begins when a dad accidentally shrinks his Lidl jumper in the wash, and his young daughter has the ingenious idea of putting it on her teddy bear.

And, just like that, a star is born – finding fame in the aisles of Lidl before becoming the (expressionless) face of Lidl’s advertising campaign and experiencing the highs and lows of fame at Christmas time. As the world around Lidl Bear goes crazy in its endeavours to make a little stuffed toy a celebrity, we ask ourselves: will Lidl Bear make it back home for Christmas with its family?

When is the Lidl Christmas advert on TV?

Advertisement

It is just over 50 days until Christmas but the festive season has well and truly begun on TV. M&S and Disney have already released their Xmas adverts for 2022.

Lidl Bear will make his grand debut on TV on Friday (4 November) evening. The ‘paw-some’ festive special will air during Coronation Street on ITV.

Two episodes of the soap are due to air on 4 November, from 8pm to 8.30pm and then again from 8.30pm to 9pm. Make sure you are prepared for the arrival of Lidl Bear if you are tuning in to watch Coronation Street.

Screenshot from Lidl’s ‘Lidl Bear’ Christmas advert. Picture: Lidl

What is the advert about?

The Lidl Christmas advert focuses on Lidl Bear, who becomes an unlikely Christmas celebrity. Lidl Bear’s story begins when a dad accidentally shrinks his Lidl jumper in the wash, and his young daughter has the ingenious idea of putting it on her teddy bear.

Advertisement

Claire Farrant, Marketing Director at Lidl GB, said: “What stands Lidl Bear apart from other Christmas characters is its hilarious, deadpan expression. By displaying no emotion it manages to create humour and deliver our message about what’s actually important this Christmas.

“You also won’t be seeing Lidl Bear for sale in any of our stores – because, in the face of unrealistic Christmas expectations and pressure, we know what really matters is being with the people we care about.”

Can you buy Lidl Bear?

Screenshot from Lidl’s 2022 Christmas advert. Picture: Lidl

Christmas adverts in recent years have featured a range of mascots. From John Lewis’ Excitable Edgar to Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot, all who have become must have festive buy following their debut.

But despite starring in Lidl’s advert in 2022, Lidl Bear will not be available for purchase. Lidl Bear has instead been the inspiration for Lidl’s Christmas charitable drive - helping to ensure every child experiences the joy of a beloved toy this Christmas.

Advertisement

Lidl Bear’s Toy Bank is a nationwide donation initiative, giving new or unwrapped toys and games to children across the UK through the Neighbourly community network.

Peter de Roos, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, says of the campaign: “Instead of selling Lidl Bear, we’re asking everyone who can to spare a bear, and other toys, to give to those in need this Christmas. From Kevin to Percy and everything inbetween, all toys will be welcomed with open arms – because there’s room for everyone at the table this Christmas.”

Customers can drop off new and unopened toys and games, to be gifted to children that need support in their local area. Donations can be anything - from a small stocking filler to something bigger. Sought-after items include toys, games, books, puzzles, and arts and crafts, for a range of ages.

In addition, the supermarket has committed £250k for charities during the festive period – including a £125k donation for the toy bank initiative – and has also pledged to donate more meals than ever over the festive period. As part of the supermarket’s long-standing work within local communities, Lidl GB will also donate a selection of festive food items as part of its regular food donations.