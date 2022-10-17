Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Asda and Morrisons are offering a delivery pass which shoppers can buy to have a better chance of securing a slot early

Shoppers may be keen to get their Christmas delivery slots booked in early this year as households look to set tight budgets amid the cost of living crisis.

Rising food and energy bill costs mean families are looking to spread the cost of Christmas to help save money.

Ocado has already released its Christmas slots so shopper can get ahead of the game, while Sainsbury’s has also confirmed when it will be releasing delivery slots to shoppers.

You could be in with a better chance of securing a slot delivery slot early if you pay for a delivery pass, as members are often given priority access.

Delivery passes allow you to pay a flat fee either monthly, yearly or six monthly. You then get your deliveries for free.

If you are a regular online shopper this could be a good way of reducing costs, but you should only consider taking out a delivery pass if you order groceries online regularly, and if you think it will save you money in the long term.

If you are keen to get your festive food shopping sorted early, here’s what you need to know about early access at supermarekts and the dates for your diary to bag a slot.

Which supermarkets offer early access?

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s delivery pass holders can book their Christmas food order from 17 October. All other customers will be able to book their slots from 24 October, giving delivery pass holders a whole week to secure their slot.

The supermarket giant is also offering delivery slots on Christmas Eve this year. Slots will open for delivery pass customers on the following dates:

17 October - slots will open for delivery between 18 and 21 December

18 October - slots will open for delivery on 22 December

19 October - slots will open for delivery on 23 December

20 October - slots will open for delivery on 24 December

The supermarket said it isn’t too late to sign up for a pass and bag yourself an early slot. After you have purchased a delivery pass, it takes 24 hours for it to be registered to your online Sainsbury’s grocery account. So just make sure you sign up at least one day before the slot you are hoping to secure goes live.

Sainsbury’s offers three types of passes: a monthly, a six month and a 12-month pass. An anytime delivery pass entitles you to free delivery on any day of the week when you spend £40 or more. This pass costs £80 for 12 months, £40 for six months or £7.50 for a monthly pass.

A midweek delivery pass entitles you to free delivery on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays when you spend £40 or more. Any deliveries outside of these times will be charged at the delivery rate as advertised on Sainsbury’s website. This pass costs £40 for 12 months, or £4 for a monthly pass.

Existing Sainsbury’s customers can buy a delivery pass online on the supermarket’s website. If you don’t already have an account, new customers will need to set one up online.

Tesco

Tesco is yet to confirm its when its Christmas delivery slots will be released, but it said there is still time to sign up and get priority access for Christmas.

Any anytime delivery plan costs £7.99 per month for 12 months and gives priority access to both click and collect slots and Christmas home delivery. You can also pay an upfront fee of £47.94 if you don’t want to pay monthly.

The supermarket’s anytime click and collect plan, priced at £2.49 a month, gives priority access to click and collect Christmas slots. However, Tesco’s off peak delivery plan does not offer priority access to Christmas delivery slots.

Morrisons

Morrisons says you can save up to £167 a year with its delivery pass. Plus you can get early access to Christmas delivery slots.

The cheaper Tuesday to Thursday pass is £5 a month. However, you will save more if you can pay for a longer pass up front which is £50 for six months or £40 for a year. If you want the Monday to Sunday option, it’s £8 a month, £40 for six months or £65 a year.

Morrisons is yet to confirm when its Christmas delivery slots will go live to both delivery pass customers and regular shoppers.

Asda

Asda is opening its booking system to delivery pass customers on Tuesday 18 October. Meanwhile other shoppers will have to wait until Tuesday 25 October.

Asda also has different levels of pass - it is £6.50 for a monthly anytime pass or £65 for the year. You can pay for an annual Tuesday to Thursday membership for just £35.

Iceland

Iceland does not do delivery passes, instead, it offers free next-day delivery on orders over £40. It is yet to confirm when its Christmas delivery slots will be going live.

Ocado

Ocado gave its Smart Pass members, who pay a monthly subscription fee, the chance to schedule their festive food shop from 30 September. But some furious shoppers were left frustrated after the popular Christmas slots were released without notice.