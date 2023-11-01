With the festive season upon us, retailers have started rolling out their Christmas adverts for 2023 -we take a look at them so far

It's that time of the year again, retailers have started rolling out their Christmas adverts on TV. While Brits eagerly await the highly-anticipated John Lewis advert, a whole host of brands will be getting ahead of the game, in efforts to tug at our heartstrings.

M&S were amongst the first to launch its Christmas advert this year, featuring a star-studded line-up of celebs such as Hannah Waddingham and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Very captured the hearts of many after unveiling a selection of adorable characters in its latest festive offering.

But which other brands have released their Christmas adverts? Here's a round-up of the latest adverts for 2023.

M&S

M&S launched a surprise Christmas TV advert for its Clothing & Home campaign. The Marks & Spencer advert will run from today (November 1) and features a star-studded cast of British household names including Hannah Waddingham, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Zawe Ashton and Tan France.

Set to a Ray BLK cover of Meatloaf’s I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), the advert takes place across four different homes where the starry line-up decides which Christmas traditions they're going to embrace this year (and which ones they're going to skip).

Very

Very launched its Christmas advert for 2023, ‘Let’s Make It Sparkle’, debuting flamboyant flamingo characters Cherry, Kerry and Terry alongside a remastered Girls Aloud track. The TV ad, which airs for the first time on 1 November, positions the digital retailer and its customers as vibrant, pink flamingos and encourages them to transform everyday experiences into something wonderful.

Jessica Myers, Chief Marketing Officer at Very, said: "We know Very customers are as imaginative and enthusiastic about everyday moments as they are about Christmas, and we want to celebrate and enable that sense of joy and fun all year round as part of our commitment to our purpose; helping families get more out of life.

"Let’s Make It Sparkle’ brings that spirit to life brilliantly, and we’re so excited for the opportunities this new creative platform will open up in 2024 and beyond."

Asda

After stealing the show with it's 'Buddy the Elf' advert last year, Asda is back but before it unveils its Christmas advert for 2023, it has released a 60-second teaser featuring none other than Christmas royalty himself, Michael Buble.

The advert, created by Havas London, sees Asda colleagues taking a break mid-shift when an unusual ‘gurgling’ sound emerges in the building. After the colleague's attempt to unearth the sound, they reach a door marked ‘MB inside. Do not open ‘til 1.11.23’.

The door opens to Bublé, who breaks into the classic 'It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' before saying to the awestruck colleagues, "shall we?".

The full-length Asda Christmas advert is due to on 4 November, return to this page to see the entire commercial.

Argos

Set to premiere on ITV on Wednesday evening (1 November), Argos' Christmas advert for 2023 centres around “TV toy favourites Connie and Trevor”. During the advert, Connie can't contain her excitement in anticipation of Christmas and breaks into a big dance at the dinner table.

Throughout her dance, Connie showcases and utilises a range of Argos products including a Sonos speaker, a coffee machine and a dazzling pink Christmas jumpsuit. Meanwhile. lead choreographer Trevor encourages Connie as he films her extravagant performance.

