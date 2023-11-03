Debenhams, has launched its Christmas advert for 2023 starring Alison Hammond, Lisa Snowdon, Sophie Habboo and Zandra Rhodes.

Debenhams has launched its highly anticipated Christmas advert for 2023, titled ‘Wonderland is Waiting’. A cast well-known faces including YouTube and TikTok stars join the UK retailer such as Alison Hammond, Lisa Snowdon, Sophie Habboo and Zandra Rhodes.

The advert contains six different festive settings where the star-studded cast can be seen promoting an array of top brands sold at the high-street retailer. The candlelit "Golden Room" sees Debenhams ambassador, Lisa Snowdon apply her Clarins Lip Comfort Oil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The magical "Winter Forest," is home to TV personality and podcaster, Sophie Habboo, as she spritzes her YSL Libre Eau de Parfum. Meanwhile, fashion designer Zandra Rhodes is in the "Flower Power" world spraying her Coty fragrance.

Popular Youtubers, Sophia and Cinzia are repping MAC in their icy "Glacier" wonderland and Alison Hammond takes viewers into the "Starry Night" while applying her Estee Lauder lipstick.

Lastly, TikTok viral dance sensations, Brookie and Jessie, play the role of "Christmas Angels" as they don Made By Mitchell. The Debenhams ‘Wonderland is Waiting’ campaign is available to view from November 3.