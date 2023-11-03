Debenhams Christmas advert 2023: Alison Hammond & Sophie Habboo star in 'Wonderland is Waiting' ad
Debenhams, has launched its Christmas advert for 2023 starring Alison Hammond, Lisa Snowdon, Sophie Habboo and Zandra Rhodes.
Debenhams has launched its highly anticipated Christmas advert for 2023, titled ‘Wonderland is Waiting’. A cast well-known faces including YouTube and TikTok stars join the UK retailer such as Alison Hammond, Lisa Snowdon, Sophie Habboo and Zandra Rhodes.
The advert contains six different festive settings where the star-studded cast can be seen promoting an array of top brands sold at the high-street retailer. The candlelit "Golden Room" sees Debenhams ambassador, Lisa Snowdon apply her Clarins Lip Comfort Oil.
The magical "Winter Forest," is home to TV personality and podcaster, Sophie Habboo, as she spritzes her YSL Libre Eau de Parfum. Meanwhile, fashion designer Zandra Rhodes is in the "Flower Power" world spraying her Coty fragrance.
Popular Youtubers, Sophia and Cinzia are repping MAC in their icy "Glacier" wonderland and Alison Hammond takes viewers into the "Starry Night" while applying her Estee Lauder lipstick.
Lastly, TikTok viral dance sensations, Brookie and Jessie, play the role of "Christmas Angels" as they don Made By Mitchell. The Debenhams ‘Wonderland is Waiting’ campaign is available to view from November 3.
Debenhams chief executive officer Daniel Finley said: "Debenhams has long been recognised as the trusted go-to retailer, that captures the hearts and imaginations of shoppers of all ages. With our Wonderland is Waiting campaign, we aim to rekindle that emotional connection and invite customers to join us in celebrating the magical nature of the holiday season. The unique personalities of our celebrity ambassadors and partners are really brought to life in each of the films, as well as showcasing our unrivalled online shopping experience and extensive range of brands on offer.”