M&S Food has unveiled its first Christmas advert for 2023 in a huge six-part blockbuster ad series starring Dawn French and Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney as voice actors. The advert comes as the high-street retailer announced its first-ever local football club partnership, joining forces with the Hollywood duo's Wrexham AFC.

The advert sees the Wrexham football club co-chairmen voice a pair of Mittens, with each lending their voice to the characters, Left and Right. Dawn French also reprises her role as the Fairy, an opportunity the Vicar of Dibley star was 'excited' to take.

“I’m so excited to be returning to my role as the Fairy this Christmas,” said French.

“It was a delight introducing them [McElhenney and Reynolds] to the joys of a British Christmas and a traditional fabulous festive feast.”

The advert tells the tale of two mittens, who were separated from their child owner Lilly and lost in the snow. When the mittens find their way into a festive house, Fairy springs into action and introduces them to the magic of an M&S Christmas.

Zooming and dancing around the living room, dining room and kitchen, Fairy showcases the M&S Food selection available this festive season. The mittens conclude that they've had the best Christmas ever.

