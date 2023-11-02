Lidl has released its Christmas advert for 2023 and it features an adorable raccoon character

Lidl Christmas advert: Supermarket unveils heartwarming campaign with adorable raccoon

Discount supermarket Lidl has unveiled its Christmas advert for 2023, featuring an adorable raccoon who goes the extra mile to make a little boy’s Christmas special. The advert is available to watch from Thursday (November 2) and will premier during ITV's Emmerdale.

Lidl has unveiled another adorable Christmas character, following on from last year's popular 'Lidl bear'. The highly-anticipated advert opens up to a raccoon peering through the window at a family preparing for Christmas, and a little boy decorating the tree.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the family dog rushes past the tree, it smashes the little boy’s favourite toy monkey which has been used as a decoration. The boy is heartbroken and the parents head to Lidl to replace it with a stuffed toy version.

However, on the cycle home, the boy's mother accidentally drops the toy leaving it stranded in the road. The raccoon - who is out rummaging for food - notices the toy and jumps into action with the plan to return the toy to the boy.

While journeying through the dangerous city, the raccoon climbs through vents, hitch-hikes the tube limbing and sails on a log across a river. Returning unscathed, the raccoon saves Christmas and even befriends the family dog.

The advert coincides with the return of Lidl's Toy Bank, a nationwide donation drive aiming to get toys to children, who may not be lucky to receive one of their own this year. Peter de Roos, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, said: “At Christmas, there’s nothing more magical than seeing the joy a gift can bring to a child, and we want to help make sure this joy reaches all families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our hope is that by bringing back the toy donation points we are making it easier, for those customers who can, to donate directly to local good causes by giving them a small way to make a real difference and help those that need it the most.”

Customers can contribute to Lidl's Toy Bank now until December 16, with the UK supermarket accepting items such as toys, games, books, and puzzles, among other gifts suitable for children.