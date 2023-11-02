Mason Mount, Alessia Russo and a host of other sporting stars appear in Sports Direct's 2023 Christmas advert

Mason Mount joins Gabriel Jesus & Alessia Russo in a star-studded Sports Direct Christmas advert

The advert opens with Macy, whose Christmas wish is to be a champion in the world of sport. She dreams of becoming a boxer, athlete and footballer - competing with the world's top sport stars. Professional boxer Connor Benn is joined in the ring by Macy as she suddenly grows in stature and delivers some killer blows.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Macy takes to the track to compete against British sprinter, Zharnel Hughes, and leaves him in the dust before he even takes off. The track then transforms into a football field, where she is joined by Mason Mount and Lioness Alessia Russo.

After making a world-class save against the WSL striker, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale emerges to congratulate her before kicking the ball into the stratosphere. Back in her living room, Macy is awestruck as she sees a Christmas band on the TV featuring Eberechi Eze, Alessia Russo, James Maddison and Eddie Nketiah.