Sports Direct: Christmas advert sees Mason Mount join Gabriel Jesus & Alessia Russo
Mason Mount, Alessia Russo and a host of other sporting stars appear in Sports Direct's 2023 Christmas advert
Sports Direct has partnered with Manchester United's Mason Mount, Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and a host of other sporting stars for their 2023 Christmas advert. The festive campaign - titled 'Dream Big it's Christmas - tells the story of 11-year-old, Macy, set to a Christmas rework of the Tears For Fears track, 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World'.
The advert opens with Macy, whose Christmas wish is to be a champion in the world of sport. She dreams of becoming a boxer, athlete and footballer - competing with the world's top sport stars. Professional boxer Connor Benn is joined in the ring by Macy as she suddenly grows in stature and delivers some killer blows.
Macy takes to the track to compete against British sprinter, Zharnel Hughes, and leaves him in the dust before he even takes off. The track then transforms into a football field, where she is joined by Mason Mount and Lioness Alessia Russo.
After making a world-class save against the WSL striker, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale emerges to congratulate her before kicking the ball into the stratosphere. Back in her living room, Macy is awestruck as she sees a Christmas band on the TV featuring Eberechi Eze, Alessia Russo, James Maddison and Eddie Nketiah.
Her daze is quickly broken by the sound of the doorbell... It's Brazilian footballer Gabriel Jesus. "Merry Christmas," he says as he hands Macy a huge present. The Sports Direct Christmas advert is available to watch from Thursday, November 2.