Very has kicked off the festive season with its Christmas advert for 2023

Christmas Advert 2023: Very kicks off festive season with 'Lets Make it Sparkle' TV ad

Very has launched its Christmas advert for 2023, ‘Let’s Make It Sparkle’, debuting flamboyant flamingo characters Cherry, Kerry and Terry alongside a remastered Girls Aloud track. The TV ad, which airs for the first time today (1 November), positions the digital retailer and its customers as vibrant, pink flamingos and encourages them to transform everyday experiences into something wonderful.

The online retailer's advert opens with a dull cityscape, where grey pigeons and pink flamingos are dutifully Christmas shopping while a remastered version of Girls Aloud’s ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’ chimes along in the background. However, this everyday activity is transformed into something magical when a team of pink delivery flamingos show up at the door, gracefully carrying Very parcels.

Jessica Myers, Chief Marketing Officer at Very, said: "We know Very customers are as imaginative and enthusiastic about everyday moments as they are about Christmas, and we want to celebrate and enable that sense of joy and fun all year round as part of our commitment to our purpose; helping families get more out of life. Let’s Make It Sparkle’ brings that spirit to life brilliantly, and we’re so excited for the opportunities this new creative platform will open up in 2024 and beyond."