Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

M&S has launched a surprise Christmas TV advert featuring a star-studded cast of British household names including Hannah Waddingham, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Zawe Ashton and Tan France. The Marks & Spencer advert will run from today (November 1) and reminds viewers to put themselves first this Christmas.

Set to a Ray BLK cover of Meatloaf’s I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), the advert takes place across four different homes where the starry line-up decides which Christmas traditions they're going to embrace this year (and which ones they're going to skip).

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&S Christmas Advert 2023: Marks & Spencer launch xmas ad with Hannah Waddingham, Sophie Ellis-Bextor & more

Advertisement

Advertisement

Featuring a series of humorous scenes, each can be seen facing an amusing dilemma in a relatable reference to the pressures we often face in the run-up to Christmas, and the little things we all do to help make the festive season special for those around us. In a wicked response to the Christmas conventions driving them insane, the cast start acting out. Sophie turns a kitchen blow torch onto a pile of Christmas cards rather than her delicious gingerbread house.

Meanwhile Zawe, known for her role in Channel 4 sitcom Fresh Meat, can't quite get her message across in a tough game of charades and instead, takes to the roof and sends an unassuming elf flying across the city. Dreaming of a more stylish party, Queer Eye's Tan France throws a guest's board game into a fish tank while Ted Lasso star, Hannah Waddingham, frustrated by having to stay at home doing Christmas chores, puts all her Christmas tat into a woodchipper

Zawe, known for her role in Channel 4 sitcom Fresh Meat, can't quite get her message across in a tough game of charades and instead, takes to the roof and sends an unassuming elf flying across the city.