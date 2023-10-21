AI has predicted what the next John Lewis Christmas advert will look like, and Lewis Capaldi is set to make a feature!

AI has predicted what this year's John Lewis Christmas advert will look like, and it sounds pretty realistic.

It may feel crazy to be looking towards Christmas already, especially when we haven't even had Halloween yet. But soon enough, the decorations will be out, festive tunes will be playing in shops, and, of course, the highly-anticipated John Lewis advert will grace our television screens.

But what exactly could it look like? Well, BonusFinder used artificial intelligence (AI) to predict a potential storyline, song choice, and tagline for this year's advert, based on recurring themes and styles from previous years. It even created a script for the advert, plus images of what it could all look like! Here's what it decided on.

What will the story be?

The advert will be a tale of intergenerational love, featuring an elderly man and his teenage grandson, James. The grandfather is someone who has always cherished Christmas.

In the opening scene of the advert, we watch as the elderly man prepares for the holiday, wrapping presents in a house decked head-to-toe in festive lights. James sits by the Christmas tree, listening to his grandfather telling stories about past Christmases - but he looks bored and isn't engaging.

AI predicts what this year's John Lewis Christmas advert will look like. Credit: BonusFinder

In the next scene, the pair walk through a snow-covered village square, before reaching an old, neglected bridge covered in old lights and decorations. The elderly man looks heartbroken at the state of the bridge, and we see a flashback to the bridge surrounded by carol singers, families drinking hot chocolate and mulled wine, and general scenes of merriment.

James looks at the bridge, then at his grandfather, and there is a look of determination in his eye. The audience gets a hint of what is to come next.

The pair start first start fixing up the bridge, adding new planks and boards, and re-painting it. James' mother watches from afar, pleased to see them bonding. Members of the local community also start to notice, but no one does anything just yet.

As it starts to get dark, they start decorating the bridge with tinsel, wreaths, and twinkling fairy lights. One little girl runs over to help and others soon start to follow, with the entire community coming together to help bring the bridge back to life.

Near the end of the advert, we witness a moment between James and his grandfather as they embrace and take in what they have created. The camera then pans out to show the village square, filled with people, decorations, and festivities as they all celebrate Christmas together.

What will the tagline be?

As the camera pans out, the tagline for the advert appears. It will be: “Connecting hearts, bridging generations, and spreading joy this holiday season.”

What will the song be?

The song is arguably the most important part of the John Lewis Christmas advert, with a variety of beloved tunes being chosen over the years. There's been Lily Allen's version of 'Somewhere Only We Know', Gabrielle Aplin's take on 'The Power of Love', and both Elton John and Ellie Goulding's versions of 'Your Song'.

But what did AI go for this year? It suggested none other than: "A soulful rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ by Lewis Capaldi."