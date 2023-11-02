Baileys: Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham makes 2023 Christmas advert for Irish Liqueur brand
Baileys has released its Christmas advert for 2023 and it stars none other than Emmy-award winning actress, Hannah Waddingham.
Baileys Christmas advert for 2023 is here to kick-off the festive season, featuring Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and MOBO Awards performing choir, the Gold Vocal Collective. For many, festivities don't start until the beloved spirit is out with two bottles purchased every second in the month of Decemebr.
The advert - described as a ‘Symphony of Indulgence’ - starts with Hannah Waddingham playing the role of conductor for the Gold Vocal Collective. As Waddingham suggests the choir stop for a ‘Baileys’, the group break-out in an a capella triumph.
Each member of the group takes part in shaking their own Bailey ‘Choc-tail’ and the short but sweet advert concludes with Waddingham raising her glass as her falsetto rings out. Speaking of her decision to partner with the Irish Cream Liqueur brand, she said: “Christmas is my favourite part of the year; a time to get together with my friends and family and indulge in our own festive traditions.
"From nights out with friends to the much-needed catch-ups with family around the kitchen table, with spontaneous cocktails to cosy evenings by the fire, it’s a time to break away from the routine and enjoy all the festive fun….Who better to partner with for Christmas than the most festive adult treat – Baileys!”
Charlie Gibbon, marketing category director for gins, Pimms & Baileys said: “We are so excited to officially kick off the festive season with our brand new campaign with the incredible Hannah Waddingham and the Gold Vocal Collective. This is truly the most indulgent time of year with so many treating occasions, so we invite treat lovers all over the world to join in the festive cheer and drizzle some deliciousness as they celebrate the season with friends and family.”