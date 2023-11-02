Baileys has released its Christmas advert for 2023 and it stars none other than Emmy-award winning actress, Hannah Waddingham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Baileys Christmas advert for 2023 is here to kick-off the festive season, featuring Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and MOBO Awards performing choir, the Gold Vocal Collective. For many, festivities don't start until the beloved spirit is out with two bottles purchased every second in the month of Decemebr.

The advert - described as a ‘Symphony of Indulgence’ - starts with Hannah Waddingham playing the role of conductor for the Gold Vocal Collective. As Waddingham suggests the choir stop for a ‘Baileys’, the group break-out in an a capella triumph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each member of the group takes part in shaking their own Bailey ‘Choc-tail’ and the short but sweet advert concludes with Waddingham raising her glass as her falsetto rings out. Speaking of her decision to partner with the Irish Cream Liqueur brand, she said: “Christmas is my favourite part of the year; a time to get together with my friends and family and indulge in our own festive traditions.

"From nights out with friends to the much-needed catch-ups with family around the kitchen table, with spontaneous cocktails to cosy evenings by the fire, it’s a time to break away from the routine and enjoy all the festive fun….Who better to partner with for Christmas than the most festive adult treat – Baileys!”