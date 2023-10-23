Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas | What is the Ted Lasso star’s Christmas special and when is it out?
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is to serenade viewers with Christmas hits next month, with 'Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas'
Tis the season shortly, and what better way to get in the mood for the holidays than to be serenaded by the incomparable star of ‘Ted Lasso’ and numerous stage shows Hannah Waddingham? The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest MVP brings her wit, charm and most importantly her incredible singing talents to AppleTV+ next month.
‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’ brings the Emmy-award winning actresses’ live performance from London Coliseum, filmed in May 2023, to our screens as she invites special guests for a musical extravaganza filmed in front of a live audience as Waddingham once again treads the boards akin to her time in the musical ‘Spamalot’ and opposite Michael Crawford in ‘The Wizard of Oz.’
Apple has promised that the Christmas special will ‘ring in the holidays’ as the actress, backed by a spectacular big band, performs a number of festival classics, as she celebrates her favourite time of the year - some might even call it the most wonderful time of the year, to quote Andy Williams.
‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’ is produced by Done + Dusted (‘Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration,’ John Legend’s ‘A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,’ ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ and the London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies), who were the creative minds behind Apple’s previous Yuletide hit ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.’ Waddingham is also executive producing the show alongside Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco, with the holiday special directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton, who was also involved in the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies.
We tried to see if anyone had put a setlist of the show on Setlist.FM, but unfortunately we didn't find anything; so perhaps we shouldn't have been peeking at the Christmas present Waddingham and AppleTV+ are providing us with before the big day...
When is ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’ released on AppleTV+?
Hannah Waddingham’s Christmas special will be airing closer to Christmas than you may think, with it scheduled to arrive on AppleTV+ on November 22 2023 - almost a month before Christmas for those who tell ‘bah, humbug’ at early Christmas events.