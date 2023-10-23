Channel 5 is set to air a new documentary examining the handling of the Captain Tom Foundation’s finances with ‘Captain Tom: Where Did The Money Go?’

Captain Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore speaking via videolink at the opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Yorkshire and Humber in North Yorkshire on April 21, 2020 in Harrogate, United Kingdom. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A new documentary commissioned by ITN Productions is scheduled to air before the end of the year focusing on the controversy surrounding the financial handling of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s charitable efforts on Channel 5. According to The Sun, ‘Captain Tom: Where Did The Money Go?’ promises to be a deep dive which aims to uncover the truth behind the charity finances managed by the late captain's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore.

During the lockdown of the United Kingdom at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Captain Tom’s humble attempts to raise money by completing one hundred 25-metre (27-yard) lengths of his garden, ten lengths per day, with the help of a walking frame, branding the endeavour "Tom's 100th Birthday Walk for the NHS." His story captured the hearts of the nation during a time when good news was sorely needed. However, years later, accusations emerged that the charitable donations raised, including through the post-humous ‘Captain Tom Foundation,’ had been mishandled by his daughter. In February 2022, the Charity Commission announced a review of the charity's accounts. Subsequently, on 30 June 2022, the Charity Commission initiated a formal inquiry into the charity due to concerns regarding its financial ties with members of the Ingram-Moore family.

In July 2023, the Ingram-Moores were instructed to dismantle an unauthorized spa building at their Grade II-listed residence in Marston Moreteyne, Bedfordshire. Initially planned as the ‘Captain Tom Foundation Building,’ the structure was initially intended for the Captain Tom Foundation's use. However, the construction plans were subsequently modified to include a spa pool, shower, toilets, and a kitchen.

Trustees not affiliated with the Ingram-Moores stated that they were not informed of any planning permission requested by the Ingram-Moores in the foundation's name. In response, the charity temporarily halted its donation activities pending the results of the Charity Commission's investigation in July 2023. By October 2023, the Ingram-Moores' legal representative indicated that the charity's continued existence was uncertain.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore and husband Colin pay their respects as they place a wreath on The Burma Star Memorial November 04, 2021 in Alrewas, Staffordshire. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Executive Producer Andy Dunn said: "Nobody can forget the enormity of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s achievement during Covid, raising tens of millions for the NHS. It was a global phenomenon and he inspired so many. This documentary will examine Captain Tom’s legacy, paying tribute to the man who won the nation’s hearts but also unpick the claims and allegations that have thrown his charitable foundation into turmoil."

Channel 5's Federico Ruiz added: "Like everyone else in the country, we’ve been gobsmacked by the developments in this story. The deeper you dig, the further the rabbit hole goes. Where did the Captain Tom money go? Forget what you already know; after watching this doc you’ll be seriously questioning every single penny you’ve ever given away for a good cause.”