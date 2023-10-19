Old Dads. (L to R) Bill Burr as Jack, Bokeem Woodbine as Mike, Bobby Cannavale as Connor on the set of Old Dads. Cr. Michael Moriatis/Netflix Â© 2023.

Comedian Bill Burr makes his feature film directorial debut this week, with ‘Old Dads,’ starring Burr alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine, arriving on Netflix. A tale of feeling out of touch when trying to come to grips with the modern world - which we can imagine will be filled with Burr’s trademark acerbic wit.

Speaking to Netflix regarding the film, Burr admitted the work is very personal to him: “It’s based on my life. I am an old dad and my daughter was finishing up kindergarten, and I was in kindergarten 50 years ago. So when I showed up, everything was different. Even little things like, “Oh, you want to go on the jungle gym?” And she’d be like, “It’s called ‘the structure.’”

“And then I’d get all paranoid like, “Oh my God. I said jungle. Is there something wrong with that?” As an older person, you can get stuck in the ways you think something should be done and be resistant to new things. It’s something that I’m working on and it’s what these characters are doing. So, it’s basically based on me and what I’m dealing with.”

Asked about making his directorial debut with the film, Burr admitted “I had no intentions of ever doing this. I couldn’t tell you the amount of times during the edit that I said to Ben, “I’m never f*****g doing this again. This is too much work.” I already respected directors and editors, but now having gone through the process, I can’t believe it.”

“I knew I was in over my head when we were filming the barbecue scene, and props was asking me, “Oh, are we thinking paper plates?” And I was like, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, paper plates.” And they’re like, “What kind of paper plates?” And then I was just like, “Oh my god, what? I gotta make that decision?” I had a panic attack. There’s directors out there that love doing this, and they create a colour palette, and they’re literally like, “this is the wrong paper plate!”

“My vibe was like, “It’s a f***ing cookout. You go to Ralphs and whatever’s there...just whatever holds a f***ing hamburger.” But now that I’ve done it, and loved everybody that I worked with and that I met doing it, I feel like this is something that I could do again.”

What is Netflix’s ‘Old Dads’ about?

“​​Jack Kelly (Bill Burr), Connor Brody and Mike Richards are best friends, business partners and old dads. After agreeing to sell their throwback sports apparel company, they’re excited to punch their tickets to the lives they’ve always dreamed of. But when the company is made over by an eccentric new millennial CEO (Miles Robbins), Jack’s anger boils over, creating a series of crises at work, home and his son’s ultra-progressive preschool.”

“In the aftermath, Jack and his fellow old dads must fight to win back their families and self-respect on an unlikely quest that takes them from Palm Desert casinos to strip clubs to the e-scooter-riddled streets of Los Angeles.”

“A comedic adventure tale of three men who constantly find themselves out of step and behind the times, OLD DADS captures the struggle to navigate an ever-changing world of culture, career and parenthood.”

Who else stars in Netflix’s ‘Old Dads’?

Bill Burr is joined alongside a pretty impressive list of performers for his directorial debut:

Bill Burr as Jack

Bobby Cannavale

Bokeem Woodbine

Katie Aselton as Leah

Reign Edwards as Britney

Erin Wu

Miles Robbins

Jackie Tohn

Rachael Harris

Bobby Lee

Dash McCloud

Justin Miles

Natasha Leggero

Katrina Bowden

Josh Brener

Rory Scovel

Dominic Grey Gonzalez

Rick Glassman

Nia Hill

When does ‘Old Dads’ arrive on Netflix?