Oscar-nominated Rocky actor Burt Young dies aged 83

Burt Young, who appeared in the Rocky series of films and other blockbusters such as Chinatown and Once Upon A Time In America, has died aged 83

US film and television actor Burt Young, who made starring roles in the Rocky franchise and The Sopranos, has died aged 83. (Credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood actor and Oscar-nominated star of the Rocky series Burt Young has died aged 83.

Young passed away on Sunday 8 October in Los Angeles. His daughter confirmed the sad news to the New York Times. His cause of death has not been released.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor is best-known for his role as angry, foul-mouthed and abusive meat packer Paulie Pennino, the brother-in-law of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky in the iconic series of boxing movies. His performance in the first Rocky film, released in 1976, earned him a nomination for an Academy Award for Best supporting Actor at the 1977 Oscars ceremony.

Stallone paid tribute to his Rocky co-star on Wednesday 19 Ocotber. He wrote that Young was "an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much.”

Speaking about his experience on set of the legendary Rocky films, Young, who appeared in six instalments, said in a 2020 interview: “It was a great ride, and it brought me to the audience in a great way. I made him a rough guy with a sensitivity. He’s really a marshmallow even though he yells a lot.”

While his role as Paulie remains the most recognisable of his career, Young had a glittering career spanning more than five decades. He appeared in the critically acclaimed 1974 film 'Chinatown'. He played the small role of a fisherman who threw a fit after Jack Nicholson's detective proved to him that his wife was cheating on him in a memorable scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also appeared in the 1984 Sergio Leone film 'Once Upon A Time In America', sharing the screen with Robert DeNiro. He also had roles in the 1986 comedy Back to School with Rodney Dangerfield and in 1989 drama Last Exit to Brooklyn.

He also took his immense talent to television, mkaing a more than memorable appearance in the iconic gangster series The Sopranos. Young appeared as Bobby Baccalieri Sr, an elderly mafioso with lung cancer, in a season three episode. His character was seen pulling off one last hit before he died in dramatic circumstances in a car accident. Othet television credit includ M*A*S*H, Miami Vice and The Equalizer.