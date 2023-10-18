With seven decades of films under his belt, what are the best movies made by ‘Flowers of the Killer Moon’ director Martin Scorsese?

Martin Scorsese’s latest feature film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ is set for a widespread release in cinemas later this week and could be the autumnal answer for theatres that ‘Barbenheimer’ was for the summer months. It is the 68th directorial credit for Scorsese, with a career that spans 70 years and counting.

That’s not to mention the rumoured ‘Gangs of New York’ television series that Scorsese is also rumoured to be in pre-production stages, while his latest project, ‘An Afternoon with SCTV,’ bringing the cast of the cult Canadian sketch show back together to recount stories from the famed 70's and 80's sketch comedy show.

Times have certainly changed since Scorsese shot his first short film, ‘Vesuvius VI,’ back in 1959 and the sheer level of quality of his films always leads to two questions: ‘Where do I start with Martin Scorsese,’ and perhaps the more puzzling ‘What are Martin Scorsese’s best films?’

Film is quite a subjective topic, especially when it comes to what is considered ‘the best’ films from a certain genre or a certain director. So in the interests of fairness, we’ve taken to Metacritic, which averages out critical ratings for a wide range of media, to determine what are the best films from Martin Scorsese’s prolific filmography.

What are Martin Scorsese’s best films?

Metacritic scores in brackets

Mean Streets (96)

‘Mean Streets’ is a gritty crime drama that delves into the lives of two small-time mobsters in New York City's Little Italy. Scorsese's masterful direction captured the raw energy and intensity of the characters' struggles, showcasing his talent for depicting the underbelly of urban life.

The film was praised for its authentic portrayal of street-level crime and its impact on personal relationships. While ‘Mean Streets’ did not receive significant awards recognition, it was considered a breakthrough film for Scorsese, setting the stage for his later critically acclaimed works.

Where to watch: available to stream on AppleTV+ (subscription required)

The Irishman (94)

Martin Scorsese's ‘The Irishman’ is an epic crime drama that spans several decades, chronicling the life of a mob hitman and his involvement with the Bufalino crime family. Known for its meticulous attention to detail and sprawling narrative, the film exemplifies Scorsese's signature style of exploring the complexities of organized crime and its impact on the individuals involved.

‘The Irishman’ garnered widespread critical acclaim for its masterful storytelling, compelling performances, and Scorsese's deft handling of the film's expansive scope. It received several award nominations, including multiple Academy Award nominations, and solidified Scorsese's status as a master filmmaker in the crime genre.

Where to watch: available to stream on Netflix (subscription required)

Taxi Driver (94)

‘Taxi Driver’ is a psychological thriller that delves into the disturbed mind of Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro), a Vietnam War veteran working as a taxi driver in New York City. Scorsese's direction skillfully crafted a dark and atmospheric portrayal of urban decay and alienation, with the character of Bickle serving as a haunting reflection of societal disillusionment.

The film's intense narrative and Scorsese's innovative visual style earned widespread critical acclaim and solidified its place as a classic of American cinema. ‘Taxi Driver’ received multiple award nominations, including recognition at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Awards, highlighting Scorsese's adeptness at bringing complex and challenging narratives to the screen.

Where to watch: available to stream through Sky and NOW TV (subscription required)

Goodfellas (92)

‘Goodfellas’ is a riveting crime drama that follows the rise and fall of Henry Hill, a mobster associated with the Lucchese crime family. Renowned for its kinetic pacing, sharp dialogue, and immersive portrayal of the mafia lifestyle, the film is a testament to Scorsese's ability to capture the allure and brutality of organized crime.

‘Goodfellas’ received widespread critical acclaim for its compelling narrative, impeccable performances, and Scorsese's dynamic direction, earning several accolades and nominations, including six Academy Award nominations. It remains a standout achievement in Scorsese's filmography, showcasing his prowess in crafting powerful and unforgettable narratives within the crime genre.

Where to watch: available to stream through Sky and NOW TV (subscription required)

Raging Bull (90)

There were admittedly a number of films with a ‘90’ rating, so personal preference was exercised to choose one - and it had to be another De Niro classic.

‘Raging Bull’ is a biographical sports drama that explores the tumultuous life of boxer Jake LaMotta, showcasing his rise to success and his personal struggles outside the ring. Scorsese's direction in "Raging Bull" is characterized by its visceral and emotionally charged storytelling, emphasizing the destructive forces of jealousy and self-destructive behaviour.

The film's gritty realism, combined with Scorsese's evocative visual style, garnered widespread critical acclaim and solidified its status as a cinematic masterpiece. "Raging Bull" received numerous accolades and award nominations, including recognition at the Academy Awards, highlighting Scorsese's ability to infuse intense emotional depth and raw authenticity into his storytelling.

Where to watch: available to stream on MGM (subscription required)

When is ‘Flowers of the Killer Moon’ released in cinemas?