The Dune sequel’s new release date puts it out of the running for the 2024 Oscars race

Dune: Part Two will no longer be this year’s epic popcorn movie, as the sci-fi sequel based on Frank Herbert’s seminal 1960s novel, has been delayed by several months.

The film’s stars including Zendaya and Timothée Chalame shared the initial 3 November release date on their social media accounts, creating an early buzz for the supposed winter blockbuster.

The sequel, which is set to follow Paul Atreides’ rise to power and the subsequent rebellion against the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, will not arrive in cinemas until 2024, which means that it will not be a contender in the 2024 Oscars, currently set to be held on 10 March next year.

This has caused a major shakeup in awards expectations, as the first Dune movie cleaned up in 2022, gaining more nominations than any film since Gravity in 2014.

Dune Part 2's release has been pushed back by four months

When is the Dune: Part Two release date?

The Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes, which have been ongoing since May and July respectively, has led to widespread disruption in the US film and TV industry, as casts and crews refuse to work amid failed negotiations with the studios.

Dune 2 is one of the latest big budget projects to be affected by the double industrial action - other films that have been delayed include the Avatar and Avengers sequels, two untitled Star Wars films, and a Minecraft adaptation.

The new release date for Dune: Part Two, announced in August, is 15 March 2024, marking a more than four month delay. This new release date is also provisional, as the Hollywood strikes are still taking place and further delays could be on the horizon.

Because the film will no longer be released in 2023, it will not be eligible to compete in the 2024 Oscars. Films must be released between 1 January and 31 December in the year before the ceremony to be eligible.

How has the Dune: Part Two delay affected the Oscars race?

It may be early to be thinking about the Oscars, but with Dune 2 now out of contention for 2024, the race has opened up in a lot of categories. Dune part one, released in 2021, was nominated for 10 Oscars, and won six, setting the sequel up as a serious awards contender.

The first film won awards in the technical categories, Best Sound, Visual Effects, Production Design, Film Editing, and Cinematography, whilst Hans Zimmer took the gong for Original Score. Dune was also nominated, though didn’t win, for Best Picture, as well as Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hairstyling.

Javier Bardem returns as Stilgar in Dune: Part 2

With Dune 2 out of the running for next year’s awards, some films will have seen a sudden boost in their chances of Oscar glory. The biggest winner from the Dune fallout is likely to be Oppenheimer, perhaps the next biggest blockbuster, and one that would have been a heavy contender in the main technical categories.

Dune 2 was probably never likely to win Best Picture, but its removal from the race clears the spot for another blockbuster to get the token nomination. Again, Oppenheimer stands to gain here - though it was already likely to get a Best Picture - along with Across the Spider-Verse, and Barbie.

One of the big Oscar categories where Dune’s absence could make a real difference is Best Director - though Denis Villeneuve was snubbed in 2022, he could well have got a convertible nomination the second time round.

With him out of the picture, the big contenders are Christopher Nolan, again for Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig (Barbie), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Ridley Scott (Napoleon).

Where can you watch Dune: Part One?

With a long wait now until the sequel arrives in cinemas, you may be wanting to refresh yourself on the first film.

Dune part one is available to stream on Amazon Prime, and to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV, the Sky Store, and YouTube.

When are the Oscars 2024?

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday 10 March 2024 and broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.