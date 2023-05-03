Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel, Dune: Part 2, starring Florence Pugh, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, will land in cinemas later this year

The main cast of Dune including Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet shared a teaser poster of the sequel on their Instagram accounts announcing the release date of the sci-fi sequel.

The first film, which landed in cinemas in October 2021, followed Paul Atreides, the heir to a noble family who became involved in a war for control over the galaxy's most valuable asset, spice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul and his mother join the Fremen, a tribal people of the planet Arrakis who have learned to survive in inhospitable conditions. The film is based on the first half of Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 sci-fi novel, the sequel will follow the second half of the book.

The first film made $400 million at the box office off a $165 million budget - given that the movie was released during the Covid-19 pandemic, it was the 12th highest-grossing film of the year, beating Black Widow, Free Guy, and A Quiet Place Part II.

The sequel, made on a lower budget than Part 1, at $122 million, is expected to perform far better at the box office as pandemic restrictions are no longer in place in the US or internationally.

Teaser trailer for Dune: Part 2

When is the release date of Dune: Part 2?

Dune: Part 2 is due to be released in cinemas in the UK on 3 November 2023.

Who is in the cast of Dune: Part 2?

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen

Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV

Tim Blake Nelson in an unknown role

Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Is there a trailer for Dune: Part 2?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A teaser trailer for Dune: Part 2 was released on 2 May - you can watch it here:

The official trailer for Dune: Part 2 will premiere on the Warner Bros. YouTube channel at 5pm on Tuesday 3 May. You can watch it on YouTube when it is released.

Will there be a third Dune film?

Both films are directed by Denis Villeneuve, who also helmed sci-fi epics including Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, and he has announced plans for a third movie based on Herbert’s second novel, Dune Messiah.

Herbert wrote six Dune novels, whilst his son Brian, and Kevin J. Anderson wrote seven prequels, nine sequels, and the Caladan prequel trilogy.

Advertisement

Advertisement