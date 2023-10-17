Martin Scorcese’s new film, Killers of the Flower Moon, may have been adapted from a book but the real-life events are far more disturbing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The film, based on the 2017 book of the same name by David Grann, explores a series of killings in Oklahoma back in the 1920s when it was discovered that there was a lucrative amount of oil underneath the grounds where First Nationers lived in Osage Country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Authorities, including local law enforcement and some community members, were complicit in covering up evidence and hindering investigations into the murders. The investigation was impeded by deliberate obstruction, the destruction of crucial evidence, and the intimidation of witnesses, all of which prevented the truth from coming to light.

It’s vintage Scorcese, with the narrative themes delving into how a force for good can end up being insurmountable corrupted - very much in the vein of his ideas in ‘Taxi Driver’ or more recently ‘The Departed.’ Early reviews so far have been positive since its Cannes debut, to the point that a limited theatrical run on the cards was shelved for a more widespread release before arriving on AppleTV+ to stream at a now unspecified date.

But more harrowing than what Scorcese has captured on screen, and what David Grann brought to light in his book, was the real-life case that led to a reform in the law prohibiting non-Osage from inheriting headrights from Osage who had half or more Native American ancestry and a series of murders known as the Osage Indian Murders.

What were the Osage Indian Murders?

In the 1920s, the Osage Nation, a Native American tribe residing in Osage County, Oklahoma, found themselves in the midst of a sinister and harrowing series of murders that would later be known as the Osage Indian Murders or the "Reign of Terror." This dark chapter in American history unfolded against the backdrop of the Roaring Twenties, an era marked by prosperity, cultural dynamism, and social transformation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Osage Nation was in a unique position due to the presence of vast oil reserves beneath their land, a fortune that made them among the wealthiest people per capita in the world during that time. The Osage owned the mineral rights to their land, thanks to a series of federal laws and treaties negotiated in the 19th century. These laws ensured that royalties from oil drilling were paid directly to Osage individuals, making them incredibly prosperous.

However, this immense wealth attracted the attention of unscrupulous individuals seeking to exploit the Osage's newfound prosperity. What unfolded was a horrifying conspiracy of greed, corruption, and violence. Scores of Osage tribe members began to die under mysterious circumstances. Some were poisoned, others shot, and many perished in circumstances that baffled investigators. Due to the complexity and sophistication of these crimes, local authorities struggled to uncover the truth.

Some of the media that was released in regards to the Osage Indian Murders trial that took place in the 1920s: the basis for 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' (Credit: Public Domain)

In response to these acts, the Osage Nation and the federal government initiated investigations into the murders. The magnitude of the crimes drew the attention of the newly formed Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), led by a young J. Edgar Hoover.

Under the direction of Hoover, the FBI launched a comprehensive and groundbreaking investigation into the Osage Indian Murders. They uncovered an intricate web of deceit, conspiracy, and corruption that reached the highest echelons of power in Osage County. These investigations ultimately revealed the involvement of white settlers, law enforcement officials, and individuals close to the Osage victims who sought to inherit their oil wealth.

When is ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ released?