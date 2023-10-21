It could be that I'm getting old and find it harder to navigate, but AppleTV+ is trumping Netflix for me - for now....

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So by all accounts, Netflix’s cracking down on password sharing has done little to affect their subscriber count, which earlier this week was revealed to have grown by 5 million viewers in the second financial quarter. In response to this, co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos celebrated the growth of the platform during a time when everyone else seems to be suffering (see: X, formerly known as Twitter, soon to be Twitter, formerly known as X), they’ve decided to raise membership prices in the UK. Great…

The monthly charges for its UK basic service would rise by £1 to £7.99 and the premium option will increase by £2 to £17.99, as cord-cutting continues to be prevalent and the BBC bemoan a lack of TV license payees, it’s becoming more of a challenge to decide what to keep subscribing to and what to ditch. But among all the discussions on what to watch on Netflix or Prime Video - I can't help but feel there is a distinct lack of love for AppleTV+ - you know, the streaming platform your parents enjoy. Being 40, I fit into that age bracket these days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given that Apple will give away a six-month subscription to the service when you buy most products from the fruit-theme technological giant, I kind of find myself agog when talking to people with the latest iPhone about shows on AppleTV+, and met with a dumbfounded look or worse - that they can’t afford it. While holding an iPhone 14. Yeah, that makes real sense.

AppleTV+ is £6.99 per month - an entire £1 cheaper than what Netflix is set to cost at its cheapest subscription price. Admittedly you’re not going to get to delve into waves of nostalgic programming, like Friends and Peep Show, and therefore perhaps not verse yourself into how problematic some shows were back in the day. But given the recent successes of AppleTV+ regarding its original programming, is now the time to consider switching between the two, if push comes to shove?

I find Netflix overwhelming sometimes; searching for an item based on a ‘mood’ rather than a genre turns me into an angry old man shaking my fist at the television set, and with the absolute deluge of content on there, from old classics to Netflix Originals, both films and television series, I find myself spending more time sifting for what to watch than actually watching something. Yet the advertising campaigns that come with AppleTV Originals manage to capture my attention more so than the hyper-caffeinated, flashing imagery of Netflix.

Some of the best television shows in recent years, from ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Severance’ and ‘Hijack’ (hi Max Beesley!) unsurprisingly emanate from that platform that people seem to eschew in favour of Paramount+, MGM, and insert film studio and add a “+” suffix here streaming service. Yet all three have been very well regarded, with Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ also a watershed moment for the streaming service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is it because the content on AppleTV+ is more dialogue-driven and mublecore-esque than the content Netflix at times churns out? Or is it more that we enjoy what we know is good because we’ve watched it before, or that it has touchstones to other things that we’ve enjoyed in the past? Maybe I’m still angry they cancelled ‘Cowboy Bebop’ on Netflix, or maybe I’ve just grown out of the things that Netflix’s range of nostalgia provides.