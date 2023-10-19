The Crown will be returning to our screens for its sixth and final season this November. Netflix revealed that the popular biopic will be split into two parts, with four episodes in Part 1 and six episodes in Part 2.

The sixth season of The Crown will cover from the late 1990s through to the early noughties. This will include the death of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed in 1997, and the huge impact her death had on the Royal Family. Kate Middleton and Prince William will also feature in a storyline about the early days of their romance, whilst the Queen's Golden Jubilee will also get a mention.

Throughout The Crown, many actors and actresses have stepped up to play the famous Royals, adapting to their looks and mannerisms. Season 6 will see many familiar faces in season 5 reprise their roles including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. But just how accurate are their depictions to the real life Royals? Here's everything you need to know.