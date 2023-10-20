It Lives Inside: release date UK 2023, plot, trailer, cast and can you watch it on Netflix?
It Lives Inside is available to watch in UK cinemas from Friday October 20
and live on Freeview channel 276
It Lives Inside is the latest horror movie to be released just in time for the spooky season. Created by award-winning director Bishal Dutta, it premiered to rave reviews at the South by Southwest film festival in March, as this supernatural thriller combines traditional horror with an Indian urban legend.
It stars Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever) as Sam, an American high school student dying to fit in and reject her Indian heritage. That is until a Pishacha, which is a demonic spirit from Indian folklore attaches itself to her former best friend and Sam has to use her heritage to save her and fight the evil being.
It Lives Inside has already dropped for audiences in the USA, so when will it be released in the UK? Here's everything you need to know about the horror film, including if it will be available to watch on Netflix.
What is the release date for It Lives Inside?
It Lives Inside is available to watch in select UK cinemas from Friday, 20 October. The horror film debuted at the 2023 South by Southwest film festival In March 2023 and has already dropped in the US, being released by Neon on September 22.
What is It Lives Inside about?
It Lives Inside is created by award-winning director Bishal Dutta. Reported by Collider, Dutta explained his inspiration behind the movie. He had enjoyed growing up watching US horror movies, but always had an interest in "dual identity" horror. The demon featured in It Lives Inside comes from the folklore of the Pishacha, a flesh-eating demon known in Hindu and Buddhist mythology.
Here is the official plot from Neon: "Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it."
Is there a trailer for It Lives Inside?
Yes, there is a trailer for It Lives Inside, lasting just over one minute it is full of plenty of frights that will make you jump. You can watch the trailer for It Lives Inside below.
It Lives Inside: meet the cast
It Lives Inside features Megan Suri as the lead role of Samidha, a student who has turned her back on her Indian heritage only for it to play a vital part in saving her former best friend. Suri is best known for starring in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. She is joined by Mohana Krishnan (I Am Frankie) who plays her former best friend Tamira.
Here is the complete cast line-up for It Lives Inside:
- Megan Suri as Sam
- Neeru Bajwa as Poorna
- Mohana Krishnan as Tamira
- Vik Sahay as Inesh
- Gage Marsh as Russ
- Betty Gabriel as Joyce
Is It Lives Inside on Netflix?
It Lives Inside is not yet available to watch on Netflix. The horror film is currently only playing in UK cinemas, however it could still come to the streaming platform, but there has been no confirmation as of yet. The film is created by Neon, whose films are shown across a variety of streaming platforms. If It Lives Inside does come to Netflix, viewers could expect to wait between 6 to 8 months.