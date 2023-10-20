It Lives Inside is available to watch in UK cinemas from Friday October 20

It Lives Inside is the latest horror movie to be released just in time for the spooky season. Created by award-winning director Bishal Dutta, it premiered to rave reviews at the South by Southwest film festival in March, as this supernatural thriller combines traditional horror with an Indian urban legend.

It stars Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever) as Sam, an American high school student dying to fit in and reject her Indian heritage. That is until a Pishacha, which is a demonic spirit from Indian folklore attaches itself to her former best friend and Sam has to use her heritage to save her and fight the evil being.

It Lives Inside has already dropped for audiences in the USA, so when will it be released in the UK? Here's everything you need to know about the horror film, including if it will be available to watch on Netflix.

What is the release date for It Lives Inside?

It Lives Inside is available to watch in select UK cinemas from Friday, 20 October. The horror film debuted at the 2023 South by Southwest film festival In March 2023 and has already dropped in the US, being released by Neon on September 22.

It Lives Inside is available to watch now in UK cinemas (Photo: Neon)

What is It Lives Inside about?

It Lives Inside is created by award-winning director Bishal Dutta. Reported by Collider, Dutta explained his inspiration behind the movie. He had enjoyed growing up watching US horror movies, but always had an interest in "dual identity" horror. The demon featured in It Lives Inside comes from the folklore of the Pishacha, a flesh-eating demon known in Hindu and Buddhist mythology.

Here is the official plot from Neon: "Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it."

Is there a trailer for It Lives Inside?

Yes, there is a trailer for It Lives Inside, lasting just over one minute it is full of plenty of frights that will make you jump. You can watch the trailer for It Lives Inside below.

It Lives Inside: meet the cast

It Lives Inside features Megan Suri as the lead role of Samidha, a student who has turned her back on her Indian heritage only for it to play a vital part in saving her former best friend. Suri is best known for starring in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. She is joined by Mohana Krishnan (I Am Frankie) who plays her former best friend Tamira.

Here is the complete cast line-up for It Lives Inside:

Megan Suri as Sam

Neeru Bajwa as Poorna

Mohana Krishnan as Tamira

Vik Sahay as Inesh

Gage Marsh as Russ

Betty Gabriel as Joyce

Is It Lives Inside on Netflix?