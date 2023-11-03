Sainsbury Christmas advert 2023: Rick Astley joins UK supermarket for festive campaign
Rick Astley has joined Sainsbury's in the UK supermarket's latest Christmas advert
Sainsbury’s is kicking off the countdown to Christmas with its highly-anticipated Christmas advert for 2023, starring none other than pop-icon Rick Astley. Meanwhile, real life Sainsbury’s employees feature in the advert for the first time.
Set in a Sainsbury’s store as customers are busy shopping for their big day essentials, a curious girl steps up to the in-store tannoy to ask the all-important question: ‘Hey Sainsbury’s, what does Santa eat for his Christmas dinner?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Despite initial gasps across the store and from Santa Claus himself, her question sparks a flurry of responses from Sainsbury’s colleagues while they’re working in stores and delivering shopping to customers’ doors, with each of them offering their suggestions of festive dishes, showstoppers and treats.
As the colleagues share their recommendation, items magically appear, deliciously plated on Santa’s Christmas dinner table. Back in the store, Rick Astley has his own idea about what Santa might like, innocently asking “how about some cheese?”
Quickly two Sainsbury’s colleagues are not afraid to tell him what they think with Elysha responding, “C’mon Rick, cheese before pudding, you know the rules” and Jason singing “and so do I” in an all too familiar tune as Rick laughs on.
This year’s advert signs off with a birds-eye view of Santa’s Christmas feast and an overlay of Sainsbury’s newly announced brand promise ‘Good Food for All of Us’ - the first time customers will see the new brand platform.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pop icon Rick Astley said: “For me, food plays such an important part during the holidays and we’re always looking to bring something exciting to the Christmas dinner table whether that’s a new starter or a surprise showstopping dessert.
“It was a real honour and so much fun to join the Sainsbury’s store team on the shoot – even if they did pull me up on my cheeseboard before dessert suggestion!”
Emma Bisley, Head of Campaigns, at Sainsbury’s, said: “The festive season is a magical time of year and our role is to help our customers have an extra special Christmas, especially when it comes to the food. We wanted to create an advert that champions our colleagues all over the country, as well as highlighting the innovation of this year’s Taste the Different range.
"From brand-new festive treats to offers on household Christmas favourites, Sainsbury’s has something for everyone’s table – whatever the budget or tastebuds."
Advertisement
Advertisement
“With this year’s advert, we wanted to bring to life the fun of the holidays and the excitement that comes with planning Christmas dinner, while showcasing Sainsbury’s variety of delicious and quality products because good food should be for all.”