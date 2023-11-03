Morrisons has launched its latest Christmas advert for 2023, set to a rendition of Starship’s classic power ballad ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now'.

The 60 second feel-good spot, created with agency Leo Burnett, is set to a rendition of American rock band Starship's classic power ballad 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now'.

As well as the launch of it's festive ad, Morrisons is inviting the nation to get involved in the #GloveOke challenge, where viewers are invited to post their video's of their own oven gloves ‘singing’ a duet for the chance to win their entire Christmas shop.

The Christmas advert starts with a familiar scene: Dad, in his pyjamas and a Santa hat, making his way to the kitchen to preheat the oven at the crack of dawn on Christmas Day. Families across the UK are then seen preparing food for Christmas Day, supported and serenaded by their favourite oven gloves.

The gloves jump out of drawers in a choreographed dance as the Christmas pudding gets set alight before guarding festive treats from over-eager little hands. The ad finishes with the oven gloves checking in on the delicious Turkey cooking in the oven before it's served to a table filled with smiling faces and clapping hands.

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, said: "This Christmas - and every Christmas - great British food should be the star of the show and so our ad showcases Morrisons brilliant Christmas range. But there's always a lot to do when preparing the big Christmas meal and some classic 1980s power ballad encouragement is clearly in order.

"And so we've made the trusty oven glove the tuneful cheerleaders of the nation's Christmas chefs and we hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. Nothing's gonna stop us making this Christmas the best for our customers."

Mark Elwood, ECD at Leo Burnett UK, said: “The humble oven glove is at the heart of every Christmas across the UK. Everyone has a pair in their kitchen drawer or hung up on the oven, whether they’re a fresh new set or the ones that got scorched while making Christmas dinner in 1993.

"Our singing oven gloves are there to support hosts up and down the nation whilst making their Christmas dinner special. Bringing a little festive joy to the nation with an 80s banger that everyone can sing along too. #GloveOke anyone?”