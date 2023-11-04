Asda has unveiled its charming Christmas advert for 2023 with Michael Bublé starring as the UK supermarket's Chief Quality Officer. The 90-second Christmas TV ad has been shot by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, known for directing Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok.

Premiering today (4 November) during ITV's The Voice, the advert see's Bublé tasked with ensuring the retailer delivers the very best quality for the nation this Christmas. From measuring rows of individual chocolate and orange panettones to indulging in some delectable brown butter and spiced dark rum mince pies, Bublé is taking his role as Chief Quality Officer seriously.

“Products to approve – so bring Mr. Bublé your best”, orders an Asda colleague, once Bublé has finished cheekily requesting a “clean up on aisle five” – something he’s ‘always wanted’ to do. As he walks into a room full of Asda colleagues eagerly awaiting his arrival, he admonishes the fishmonger who has tried, again, to push mackerel for Christmas dinner this year.

He gets his hands dirty in the warehouse, approving Asda’s Christmas offerings and ensuring every product has been executed to the upmost quality before it's sent to the supermarket shelves. As the ad draws to a close an Asda colleague calls out “Off for the night are you?” – to which Bublé declares he’s just getting started, joining a store-front choir to sing his crescendo, ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland’.

Speaking of his partnership with Asda, Bublé said: “I love my relationship with the UK, and I’m the biggest fan of Christmas, so it was an honour to be asked to star in Asda’s Christmas advert this year. Adopting the role of Chief Quality Officer, I took my responsibility very seriously, ensuring all product met the highest possible standards – naturally ensuring I had the joy of personally sampling them all - from Black Tiger Tempura Prawns, Truffle and Parmesan Pigs in Blankets to chocolate and Orange Panettone.

"I believe Christmas is a time like no other, there's a special feeling in the air, a little more magic to be found, and even more excuses to put on a show with great tasting food.”

David Hills, Chief Customer Officer at Asda says: “At Asda, we firmly believe that having the good stuff shouldn’t break the bank – especially at Christmas. We absolutely love the festive season at Asda – and we couldn’t think of anyone better to bring our Christmas campaign to life than Michael Bublé.

"With Bublé’s undeniable ability to spread seasonal smiles and our commitment to quality, at great value, we’re a match made in heaven, proving Asda is a one-stop-shop for families seeking magic this Christmas."