Tabby McTat, a 2009 children’s book by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, is the latest story by the pair to be adapted into an animated Christmas special by the BBC.

Donaldson and Scheffler have worked together since they published A Squash and a Squeeze in 1993, and have since produced many popular children’s books together, including The Gruffalo, Zog, Room on the Broom, and Charlie Cook's Favorite Book.

Donaldson’s books have become so popular that in 2014 she was the fourth highest-earning author of all time, ahead of Da Vinci Code writer Dan Brown.

Most years since 2009, and every year since 2017, the BBC has released an animated adaptation of a different book by Donaldson and Scheffler - the short films feature popular British actors in voice roles.

This year’s adaptation is Tabby McTat, and first look images from the film, which stars Jodie Whittaker and Rob Brydon, have been released.

Julia Donaldson's Tabby McTat BBC adaptation first look image

What is Tabby McTat about?

Tabby McTat is a heartwarming tale set on the streets of London. The story follows a musical cat Tabby, and Fred, a talented busker, who work together to earn their living.

When Tabby falls in love with Sock, a green-eyed cat who he meets on the streets, he loses interest in busking. But when Fred is hurt and taken to hospital, Tabby misses his friend desperately and sets out to reunite with him.

Who is in the cast of Tabby McTat?

Jodie Whittaker as the narrator

Rob Brydon as Fred

Sope Dirisu as Tabby McTat

Susan Wokoma as Sock

Cariad Lloyd as Prunella

Joanna Scanlan as Pat

Author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler's book Tabby McTat will be adapted by the BBC

Which other Julia Donladson adaptations have been made?

The other children’s books by Julia Donaldson that have been adapted into animated short films by the BBC are:

The Gruffalo (2009)

The Gruffalo's Child (2011)

Room on the Broom (2012)

Stick Man (2015)

The Highway Rat (2017)

Zog (2018)

The Snail and the Whale (2019)

Zog and the Flying Doctors (2020)

Superworm (2021)

The Smeds and the Smoos (2022)

When is the release date of Tabby McTat?