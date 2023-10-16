London’s ExCeL Convention Centre will be the home of a new exhibition celebrating 100 years of Disney from today.

Today officially marks 100 years of Disney, with celebrations taking place around the world as the House of Mouse turns a century, with Mickey not looking a day older than when he was first travelling on that steamboat back in 1928; subsequently, Walt Disney began his legacy shortly afterwards.

To celebrate a little closer to home, Disney has launched a brand new exhibition celebrating 100 years of the beloved company, with ‘Disney100’ opening in London this morning with what is being described as a treasure trove of rarely seen artefacts, works of art and memorabilia from the awe-inspiring archive that Disney has.

Across ten different galleries, the works of Disney’s first feature film, ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ can be seen alongside new arrivals from some of Disney’s recent acquisitions, including both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars Universe.

Some of the artefacts immersed within the galleries in this unique exhibit include an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit graphite drawing from ‘Sleigh Bells, and a story script page from Mickey’s historic debut in ‘Steamboat Willie’, the Dutch-language prop storybook that opens ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’, a crystalline glass slipper from the live-action ‘Cinderella,’ an animation maquette for Remy from ‘Ratatouille’ and Scarlett Johansson’s costume she wore as Black Widow.

Becky Cline, Executive Producer of the exhibition and Director of the Walt Disney Archives added: “The Walt Disney Archives spent years planning and curating more than 250 objects to capture the 100 years of storytelling, creativity, and unparalleled magic of The Walt Disney Company.”

“We cannot wait for fans and families to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating the iconic characters and stories that have captured the hearts of audiences around the globe.”

What is the Disney100 exhibition?

'Frozen' is among one of the many galleries that London's ExCeL will house until January 2024 with Disney100 in London (Credit: Disney)

“The Walt Disney Archives has opened its vault of treasures, showcasing hundreds of extraordinary objects, including many of Disney's “Crown Jewels” – more than 250 rarely-seen artefacts and works of art, costumes and props, and incredible memorabilia.”

“Ten imaginatively themed galleries showcasing renowned classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) to Encanto (2021), including the latest members of the Disney family – Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel!”

“The exhibition is a chance for families, children and loved ones to celebrate their love of Disney's most timeless stories!”

Where is the Disney100 exhibition being held?

Disney100 is taking place at the ExCeL London Convention Centre, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL and runs from today until Sunday January 21 2024.

How can I get tickets to Disney100 in London?

