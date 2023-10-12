In this week's we look back at Buffy the Vampire Slayer and review Netflix's Edgar Allan Poe adaptation The Fall of the House of Usher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. I'm NationalWorld’s podcast producer and this week I'm joined on the podcast by Digital Reporter Benjamin Jackson once again and our resident TV critic Steven Ross to help you navigate your way through the jungle of TV and streaming options.

As always, we begin this week by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Benji has just about managed to wean himself off the wrestling binge-watching and tells us he's been taking a chance on Loki. He is pleased to report he believes this may just be our saviour from superhero fatigue. He thinks it's more like a thriller/mystery than what you'd usually expect. He's also enjoying watching Severance again whilst anticipating a new series in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven's checked out Partygate, the Channel 4 drama based on the misbehaviour in Downing Street during the pandemic. He's also enjoying Crime season 2 which was released not so long ago so it is still on the to-watch list for many.

I started The Reckoning, the BBC's new drama about Jimmy Saville which is well made but raises questions around BBC impartiality and their place in the story, the team discuss. Also, we couldn't leave out the return of Big Brother, I'm pleased to see the return but I wonder if it is what it used to be and fear it may not be.

On the Deep Dive Steven talks us through The Fall of the House of Usher, a gothic horror drama, out today, based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Steven loves this - high praise indeed. Hear just why on this week's episode of Screen Babble.

Screen Babble episode 47 discusses Big Brother, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Reckoning

Finally, Benji brings us a cult classic on 'back to the future' in the form of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Why? There's a new podcast out based on it, sans Sarah Michelle Gellar unfortunately. Benji reminds us just why it was a great show in the first place and remains thus. Find out more on the podcast. Join us again next week for episode 48 with more TV news and reviews.

Listen to Screen Babble #47 here:

Loading....

Where can you watch this week’s shows?

The Fall of the House of Usher is on Netflix

The Reckoning is on BBC1 and iPlayer

Partygate is on Channel 4

Big Brother is on ITV

Crime series 2 is on ITVX

Loki and Buffy the Vampire Slayer are on Disney+

Severance is on Apple TV+

Screen Babble: how to follow the show

Advertisement

Advertisement

Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 276, Shots!

You can join the conversation on our Screen Babble Facebook group. If you’ve enjoyed the show or found it useful, we’d love you to give us a rating and review, as it helps us to reach more listeners.

You can also follow our TV coverage on Twitter @NationalWorldTV - as well as @steven_jross and @kelc100. We’re also on Instagram and threads as @steven_jrossnationalworld.