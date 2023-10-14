Disney will turn 100 on 16 October 2023 and, in recognition of the special anniversary, TikTok will offer fans a range of unique Disney-themed features on its platform

One of the most popular social media platforms in the world, TikTok, has teamed up with one of the most iconic companies in the world, Disney.

A partnership between the two has been announced in recognition of Disney’s ongoing centenary celebrations, Disney100. The company was founded on 16 October 1923, by brothers Walt Disney and Roy Disney.

In honour of the anniversary, TikTok say they are going to give the “passionate community of Disney enthusiasts” on their platform, a “first-of-its-kind” and “one-of-a-kind” on both the site and the app which includes a “unique interactive experience where stories, magic and memories come together” - all themed around Disney, of course.

So, just what can Disney fans expect from the partnership and what features will be available to TikTok users? Read on to find out all you need to know.

What is the Disney and TikTok partnership?

Disney’s collaboration with TikTok will feature content from Disney-owned brands including Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and ESPN, including nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, unique behind-the-scenes Disney campus tours, character favourites and more. The partnership will launch on Monday (16 October) in celebration of the official anniversary date, and this is when users will be able to access various unique features. There’s more details on those below.

"For 100 years, Disney has been a leader in creative innovation and storytelling, so we are thrilled to continue that legacy with this first-of-its-kind experience on TikTok," said Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

"With over 240 billion views across Disney's portfolio of brands and experiences, TikTok has become a go-to destination for Disney fans to create, engage and connect around their favourite Disney films, shows, characters and experiences, so we're thrilled to partner with them as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the company."

More than 48 Disney handles will be participating in the partnership, and it will be live in 24 regions around the globe, highlighting the breadth of content from The Walt Disney Company. Fans of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, ESPN, National Geographic, Disney Parks and beyond can expect daily reminders of why they connected with their favourite characters, franchises, movies, and Disney memories, according to TikTok.

What special Disney features will be on TikTok?

Fans will be able to watch videos from across Disney's brands, create their own videos with Disney music and effects, play daily Disney trivia, and collect and trade "character cards" of favourite characters to win unique profile frames to show off their fandom.

"The Walt Disney Company has an incredible legacy of bringing joy and excitement to a global community through its iconic films and TV series, heartwarming characters, thrilling parks and memorable brands," said Nicole Iacopetti, Global Head of Content at TikTok.

"We're thrilled to partner with Disney to celebrate the company's undeniable impact on entertainment and on families around the world, starting by giving TikTok's passionate community of Disney fans unique access to content and experiences they can't find anywhere else.”

In addition, TikTok is curating a special Disney100 Playlist for our community featuring some of the most popular hits from the Disney catalogue, including songs from classic movies like "Cinderella" and "The Lion King," as well as the upcoming "Wish," alongside hits from the likes of "Toy Story" and "High School Musical."

How long will the Disney and TikTok partnership last?