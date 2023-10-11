The main Frozen cast including Kristen Bell and Josh Gad are expected to return for the upcoming Disney sequel

Frozen lit the box office on fire when it was released in 2013, and its 2019 sequel managed to top its success. But, in the four years since the release of Frozen 2, updates on a planned third sequel have been few and far between.

But, with the two movies making billions of dollars for Disney, it was not hard to predict that a third film about the ice princess Elsa and her sister Anna, would be in the works.

The sisters teamed up with Sámi iceman Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and talking snowman Olaf in the first film for a musical adventure, and they all returned in the first sequel.

The plot of Frozen 3 has not been revealed, but as the second film ended with Anna accepting Kristoff’s marriage proposal, and Elsa learning that she and her sister are the link between people and magical spirits, we can guess that these plot points will be relevant.

This is everything we know about Frozen 3 so far, including a predicted release date:

Frozen 3 has been confirmed by Disney CEO Bob Iger

Has Frozen 3 been confirmed?

Yes, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that Frozen 3 was happening in a call earlier this year about earnings for the first quarter of 2023.

As well as confirming a third Frozen film, Iger announced more sequels for Disney properties Toy Story and Zootopia. As of August 2023, Frozen 3 was in pre-production.

How much did Frozen 1 and 2 make at the box office?

The first Frozen film did extremely well at the box office, becoming only the 18th film to make more than $1 billion at the box office, eventually raking in $1.28 billion.

The 2017 sequel did even better, making $1.45 billion - it is currently the 13th highest grossing movie of all time and the highest grossing film to have been co-directed by a woman. Given the astounding success of these films, a third Frozen movie was always going to happen.

Disney's Frozen films have made over $2.5 billion at the box office

Who is in the cast of Frozen 3?

The cast of Frozen 3 has not been officially confirmed yet, but it is likely that the main stars will return - these are:

Idina Menzel as Elsa

Kristen Bell as Anna

Jonathan Groff as Kristoff

Josh Gad as Olaf

We do know that the franchise’s co-director Jennifer Lee is not expected to return, whilst Chris Buck’s continued involvement is unknown. The pair have worked together on the upcoming Disney animation Wish, due in cinemas next month.

Is there a trailer for Frozen 3?

No, as the film is yet to begin production, a trailer has not yet been released. Trailers for the first two films were not released until two months before the films hit cinemas. Therefore, an official trailer for Frozen 3 will probably arrive in September 2025.

When will Frozen 3 be released?

A specific release date for Frozen 3 is yet to be announced, however, Disney has released its anticipated release dates for around 45 unspecified titles between 2024 and 2029.

The last two Frozen films were released in November around six years apart. As Frozen 3 is still in pre-production, it is not likely to arrive until 2025, which would also be six years since the release of Frozen 2.

Disney currently has two release dates penned in for November 2025 - one is a Searchlight Pictures production set for 14 November. However, the other date is for a Walt Disney Pictures co-production with Walt Disney Animation Studios. This is almost certainly the provisional Frozen 3 release date.