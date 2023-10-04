The screenings and events on today as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BFI London Film Festival begins today, with screenings set to take place at the BFI Southbank and locations in and around the London venue. This year’s proceedings kick off with an opening night gala presentation of Emerald Fennell’s latest work, ‘Saltburn,’ but with the SAG-AFTRA strikes still ongoing, will any names appear on the red carpet?

An intimate portrait of ‘Star Trek’ great William Shatner also looks to be one of the highlights of the opening day of the London Film Festival - so much so that two screenings of ‘You Can Call Me Bill’ are taking place this evening only 15 minutes apart - giving you an idea just how popular a documentary topic Captain Kirk is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s on your calendar of events today at the BFI London Film Festival?

What’s on today at the BFI London Film Festival?

All timings are in BST

11:00 AM: LFF For Free: Little White Lies 100 Exhibition at gallery@oxo

6:00 PM: Macario at BFI Southbank, NFT1

6:00 PM: Girl at Curzon Soho Cinema, Screen 1

6:15 PM: What Makes Us at Prince Charles Cinema, Downstairs Screen

6:30 PM: Terrestrial Verses at Curzon Soho Cinema, Screen 2

6:45 PM: Terrestrial Verses at Curzon Soho Cinema, Screen 3

7:00 PM: Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell at ICA, Screen 1

7:00 PM: Saltburn at Southbank Centre, Royal Festival Hall

8:00 PM: LFF For Free: How To Make 100 Issues of a Magazine in the 21st Century: A Little White Lies talk at gallery@oxo

8:20 PM: Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World at Curzon Soho Cinema, Screen 1

8:30 PM: Monster at BFI Southbank, NFT1

8:40 PM: Asog at Prince Charles Cinema, Downstairs Screen

8:45 PM: You Can Call Me Bill at Curzon Soho Cinema, Screen 2

9:00 PM: You Can Call Me Bill at Curzon Soho Cinema, Screen 3

How can I get tickets to see screenings at the BFI London Film Festival?