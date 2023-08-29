Disney is planning years ahead with a raft of films scheduled for release up until 2029, and dozens more movies in the works with no release date attached

One of the Disney's biggest money spinners in recent years has proven to be its live action remakes of classic films - since the release of the Cinderella remake in 2015, these films have netted the company just shy of $7 billion, even with the intercession of a global pandemic.

With another 10 live action remakes currently on the slate, this figure could double in the coming years, as audiences continue to flock to see the latest reimagining.

Disney films seem to turn a profit even in the face of audience backlash over changes to the original story - The Little Mermaid topped $550 million even as some fans foamed at the mouth over the casting of a Black actress in the titular role.

The next remake in the pipeline, Snow White, is already courting its own controversy over casting choices and the decision to swap out the seven dwarfs for seven ‘magical creatures’

These are all the live action remakes Disney are planning and when you can expect them to be released:

Which Disney classics are getting live action remakes?

Snow White

A retelling of Disney’s first ever feature film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this time with seven magical creatures of all shapes and sizes. Filmmakers have already been criticised for casting mixed race actress Rachel Zegler as the Disney princess. The film is set to be released in cinemas on 22 March 2024.

Mufasa: The Lion King

A Godfather Part II style sequel, this live action film will follow Simba as the king of the lion pride and his relationship with his son, whilst also exploring his father Mufasa’s origins before the events of The Lion King. Though hard to describe a film made up entirely of computer generated animals as live action, Disney has continued to bill the Lion King remakes as such. The movie will be released on 5 July 2024.

Moana

Moana is by far the most recent film to get the live action do-over treatment, as the original film, about a Hawaiian teenage girl who sets out on a quest across the ocean to return the heart of a goddess, only came out in 2016. Dwayne Johnson will return to play the demigod Maui in the flesh, but other cast members are yet to be confirmed. Moana has tentatively been set for a release of 27 June 2025.

Lilo and Stitch

The story of a young Hawaiian girl who forms a friendship with a little blue alien is next in line for a live action (and CGI) remake. Stitch will once again be computer generated, but child actor Maia Kealoha will play Lilo, and Sydney Agudong has been cast as Lilo’s guardian, Nani. Also attached are Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance. A release date for the remake is yet to be announced.

The Aristocats

Like Mufasa, the Aristocats ‘live action’ remake will be full of CGI. The 1970 original followed four cats who inherit wealth from their elderly owner, only to be kidnapped by a greedy butler. The remake will follow the same plot, with Rolando Davila-Beltran cast as Lafayette. A release date has not been confirmed.

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot star in Disney's Snow White remake

The Sword in the Stone

Also on Disney’s docket is a Sword in the Stone remake about a young King Arthur who rises to royalty under the tutelage of the wizard Merlin. The film has not been cast, though Ridley Scott has been rumoured to be attached as director. It was announced in 2018 that the film would release exclusively on Disney+, currently no release date has been given.

Robin Hood

A live action/CGI remake of the classic Robin Hood tale, complete with the same kinds of anthropomorphic animals that featured in the original film, is also in the works. With so many projects coming out before Robin Hood, very little is yet known about the film, though it will be a retelling of the first film. No release date has been set.

Bambi

This June, Disney announced that Women Talking director Sarah Polley would helm the live action (CGI) remake about a young deer who goes on an adventure with Thumper the rabbit and Flower the skunk after her mother is tragically killed by a hunter. The original is one of Disney’s earliest feature films. A release date is unknown but it is not expected to arrive until late 2025 at the very earliest.

No, not the Dwayne Johnson mega-flop, Disney’s Hercules reimagines the 1997 origin film of the Greek hero. The project is currently in development, with the cast, director, and release date unknown.