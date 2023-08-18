Snow White is ‘not going to be saved by the prince and won’t be dreaming of true love’ says Zegler

Another day, another Disney live action remake provoking an online firestorm. This time it’s Snow White, a remake of the 1937 classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, that has got so many panties in a twist.

Plenty of people have weighed in on the changes that are expected to be made for the reimagining of the classic fairytale, which has updated the film for a modern audience. Gone are the seven dwarfs, the prince won’t be saving the day, and Snow White won’t be ‘white as snow’ in Disney’s next live action remake, due for release in March 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, released in 1937, told the story of a princess who is exiled to a dark and dangerous forest by her wicked stepmother, and is taken in by a group of dwarf miners. She is later saved by a handsome prince.

The film revolutionised world cinema, was briefly the highest grossing sound film following its release, and holds the dubious accolade of being Adolf Hitler’s favourite movie (the Fuhrer watched it at least 20 times).

The remake, starring Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler, and Andrew Burnap, is not going to fare as well, and is already getting heat because of the differences that the new film will feature.

Rachel Zegler stars as Snow White in the 2024 Disney live action remake

What changes have been made in the Snow White remake?

One of the big changes is that Snow White will be played by biracial actress Rachel Zegler. As Snow White’s character is described in the original film as having ‘skin as white as snow’, some have taken umbridge with the casting decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s hardly surprising that some quarters of the internet are upset about the change - Disney’s earlier remake The Little Mermaid, bashed for the exact same reason.

The title of the film has also changed, with the ‘seven dwarfs’ noticeably absent - this is because the troupe of singing male miners have been replaced by seven ‘magical creatures’ of different heights and genders. Game of Thrones star, Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism, initially criticised the original film, calling it a f***ing backwards' story because of its representation of dwarfs.

The remake is also expected to feature changes to the love story, with the prince having a less prominent role, and not appearing as Snow White’s saviour. Zegler said that her character is not going to be dreaming about true love.

Gal Gadot will play the wicked stepmother in the 2024 Snow White remake

What has been said about the Snow White remake?

David Hand jr., 91, the son of the director of the original Snow White film, said that his father and Walt Disney would be ‘turning in their graves’ over the new film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that the creators of the remake had ‘no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did', and hit back at the film’s star Rachel Zegler, who said that she ‘hated’ the original film and that the prince was a stalker.

Hand claimed that it was ‘pathetic’ that people would have a negative view of the original film which was released more than eight decades ago.