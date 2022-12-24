Gadot made her Hollywood debut in the fourth Fast and Furious movie in 2009 and went on to feature in the fifth and sixth instalments

Gal Gadot will reportedly be returning to the Fast and Furious franchise, the news, which was announced by The Direct, has hinted that the Wonder Woman actress will reprise her role as Gisele Yashar.

The tenth instalment of Fast and Furious, entitled “Fast X”, is set to reprise the film’s primary cast alongside a new villain, played by Gadot’s DC co-star Jason Momoa.

Advertisement

The actress’ future in the DC universe is currently unknown after reports that the third Wonder Woman is no longer moving forward with production.

Gadot made her film debut in the fourth Fast and Furious movie in 2009 and went on to feature in the fifth and sixth instalments of the franchise.

Advertisement

So, is Gal Gadot returning to Fast and Furious? Here’s everything we know so far.

Who is Gal Gadot?

Advertisement

Gadot is a 37-year-old Israeli actress and model. She started her career in 2004 when she was crowned Miss Israel at just 18. After serving for two years in the Israeli Defense Force, she pursued a career in acting and modelling. She made her Hollywood debut in 2009 in the fourth Fast and Furious movie and went on to star as Wonder Woman in the DC Universe.

Gal Gadot has not publicly confirmed or denied that she is returning to Fast and Furious (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Is she returning to Fast and Furious?

Gadot made her film debut in the fourth Fast and Furious movie in 2009 and was featured in the fifth and sixth instalments of the franchise.

Advertisement

The news she will reportedly be reprising her role as Yashar in Fast and Furious X was announced in an article by The Direct, however the character that she played died in Fast & Furious 6, so the claim has come as a surprise. However, this is not the first time the franchise has brought someone back from the dead. The character of Han Lue played by Sung Kang was brought back for “Fast 9” despite being killed off in “Tokyo Drift”.

The actress has not publicly denied or confirmed that she could be returning for the movie.

Advertisement

When is Fast and Furious 10 coming out?

The tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise which is called “Fast & Furious X” will be released in cinemas on 19 May, 2023. Universal had previously announced it would debut on 7 April, but this has since been pushed back.

Filming for the movie wrapped in August 2022, with lead character Vin Diesel providing fans with plenty of updates on social media. Sharing a post on Instagram which depicts him outside the Coliseum in Rome, he says: “We’ve come a long way… our crew, our cast, our studio has never stopped reaching higher. Most importantly, you never stopped believing in us. Thank you. Hope to make you proud. All love, Always.”

Advertisement

What movies is Gal Gadot best known for?

Advertisement

The Israeli actress is best known for her portrayal of “Wonder Woman” in 2017 and “Wonder Woman 1984” in 2020. A third film continuing with Gadot as the lead had been announced, but at the beginning of December, it was reported by Entertainment Tonight that production was unlikely to be moving forward.

Galdot had previously shared her excitement about the “next chapter” of Wonder Woman on Twitter. The actress said: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”