From The Boys to the Umbrella Academy and Loki there are plenty of superhero movies and shows to enjoy

From Marvel to the DC Universe, superheros are the hottest thing on television right now, from TV shows to movie franchises, there are plenty out there to choose from.

For those who have Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video you will be spoilt for choice. To make things easier, we’ve reviewed their vast selection and handpicked the best of the bunch. From family classics to full-on action adventure there’s something to keep everyone entertained.

Here are the 12 best superhero TV shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys is currently in its third season (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The Boys

Now in its third season, The Boys is the ultimate anti-hero, superhero series. Set in a universe where superheros, dubbed “supes” are heroes to the public and work for the powerful company Vought International that helped create them, only one group of vigilantes lead by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) are able to fight back.

The Boys is rated 18 years +.

Spider-man

First airing in 2002, Spider-Man follows the story of young student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, develops the ability to climb any surface and shoot webs.

Parker decides to use his powers for good, fighting crime and becoming a beloved fixture of his city, however he soon begins to realise the importance of these words from his Uncle Ben: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

Spider-man is rated a 12A.

Justice League

The Justice League sees Batman (Ben Affleck) recruit a team of superheros with the help of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to help battle a newly-awakened enemy. Other superheros featured include Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and the Flash (Ezra Miller). Will they be able to save the day in time?

Justice League is rated a 12A.

Black Widow

Avengers member and a former KGB spy Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) has to confront her dark past when a conspiracy involving her old handler arises. Romanoff must come to terms with her history as a spy and the relationships she set aside in her quest to become an Avenger.

Black Widow is rated a 12A.

Disney Plus

(L-R): Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in season 1 of Marvel’s Loki (Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

Loki

One of Marvel’s most mischievous characters is back, in his own spin off series. Loki follows the god of mischief following on from the events in Avengers: Endgame, when he stole the Tesseract. An alternative version of Loki is brought to the Time Variance Authority (TVA), where he faces charges for disrupting the timeline of space, but can he escape?

Loki’s age rating is 12 years +.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight follows the story of Steven Grant (Oscar Issac), a mild-mannered shop assistant, who begins to experience blackouts and memories of another life. He soon discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with violent mercenary Marc Spector.

Moon Knight’s age rating is 16 years +.

Daredevil

Vigilante by day, attorney by night, Matthew Murdock (Charlie Cox) , who was blinded by chemicals as a child, fights crime throughout the city. Trained in martial arts, he takes on the criminals of Hell’s Kitchen searching for an ounce of justice amongst the corrupt streets.

Daredevil ran for three seasons and was originally available on Netflix before switching to Disney Plus in March 2022. It has an age rating of 16 years +.

The Punisher

The Punisher ran for two seasons on Netflix but has now made the move to Disney Plus. It follows the story of undercover FBI agent Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) as he becomes a vigilante hellbent on seeking revenge against the corrupt businessman that murdered his entire family.

The Punisher’s age rating is 16 years +.

Jessica Jones

Spanning three seasons, Jessica Jones (Kristen Ritter) is now on Disney Plus after previously being on Netflix. It follows the story of a former superhero turned private investigator who is being controlled by the psychotic mind controller Kilgrave (David Tennant), will she be able to break free?

Jessica Jones has an age rating of 16 years +.

Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is now in its third season (Photo: Netflix)

The Dark Knight

Originally released in 2008, The Dark Knight is often thought of as one of the best Batman movies ever made. After Batman (Christian Bale) starts a crackdown on Gotham’s organised crime, the mobs bring in the Joker (Heath Ledger) who knows just how to bring the city to its knees.

The film was one of the last movies to star Heath Ledger, the actor died whilst it was being edited and never saw it finished. In 2009 he was posthumously awarded the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role.

The Dark Knight has an age rating of 12A.

Spider-man 2

The sequel to the 2002 original, Spider-man 2 picks up where the previous movie left off. Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) has lost his job, Mary-Jane and his powers, to make matters worse Doctor Octavius is threatening to destroy New York City.

Spider-man 2 has an age rating of 12A.

The Umbrella Academy

Now in its third season, The Umbrella Academy follows the story of a group of siblings who discover their adoptive father has died and decide to reunite and work together to prevent the oncoming global apocalypse.